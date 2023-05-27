NewLink and Dubai Chamber of Commerce Forge Strategic Partnership to Support Innovation Exchange and Cooperation between the Two Countries





BEIJING, May 27, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On May 22, 2023, a pre-launch event will kick off at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Headquarters to showcase Chinese tech and innovative companies. to leverage Dubai as a global hub for international expansion. Further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Dubai and China and promote innovation.

This press release features multimedia. Read the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005364/en/

Collaboration in action: NewLinks Executive President Daniel Wang (left) and H.E. Signed (Photo: Business Wire)

Chinese digital energy services company NewLink was also invited to the ceremony as a prominent VIP representative, further cementing its position as one of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s first strategic partners and advisors. At a pivotal moment, the two sides formally signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation and build stronger ties.

In his remarks, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rothra, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, emphasized Dubai’s strategic advantages, stating, Due to its strategic location, Dubai serves as a convenient gateway to the MENA market.” This will enable leading Chinese companies to seize opportunities and grow in a rapidly evolving global landscape. ”

Under this partnership, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce will support NewLink and the companies it represents by providing the necessary information and assistance in registering commercial licenses in Dubai. By streamlining administrative procedures and providing key guidance, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce wants to create a favorable business environment for global companies establishing a presence in the Dubai market. It also underscores the company’s commitment to fostering and driving business growth.

story continues

As a trusted advisor and partner, NewLink will work closely with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to navigate the complexities of the Chinese market. Leveraging its expertise, NewLink will introduce its portfolio companies and partners to the China Innovation Center with the aim of showcasing China’s advanced technology and leveraging Dubai to the world. These moves will pave the way for potential investments and establish mutually beneficial relationships between Chinese companies and Dubai’s dynamic business environment.

In addition, NewLink and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce discussed opportunities to showcase China’s green and clean technology technologies at COP28 UAE, scheduled for later this year. Both sides emphasized their common goal of promoting sustainable practices and addressing the challenges of climate change.

Pursuant to the MOC, both parties will actively explore ways to leverage synergies between NewLink’s strong presence in the new energy industry and Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s comprehensive one-stop service capabilities to empower companies. , facilitate market access and drive technological progress. prosperous future.

NewLink is the world’s leading energy IoT solution provider and one of the first companies specializing in energy digitalization in China. Through digitization, NewLink will further improve energy utilization efficiency, reduce energy waste in transportation, and achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

“The establishment of the China Innovation Center at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce will open a new chapter in economic and trade cooperation, creating new opportunities for bilateral exchanges and is sure to yield new results soon. commented Qian Qian, deputy director of CCPIT Jiangsu Province.

View source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005364/en/

contact address

NaaS Technology Inc. NewLink Group Hui [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/newlink-dubai-chambers-forge-strategic-045000060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos