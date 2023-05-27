How to enable and use Google’s new AI federated search generation experience (SGE)





If you have a Google One subscription of 2 TB or more and have signed up for Labs in Search, you can enable Google’s new SGE (Search Generative Experience). Essentially, this is artificial intelligence integrated with Google Search.

What’s not a search-generated experience

Now, this is not strictly a replacement for Bard, nor is it strictly intended to compete directly with Bing AI or ChatGPT. Instead, it’s meant to enhance search by allowing you to answer multi-step queries, and help you get the answers you need in-depth when asking follow-up questions.

It’s also usually much more insightful than a standard Google search. Now let’s see how to enable and use it so that you can enjoy it until the preview ends in December this year. First, visit labs.google.com from your desktop or mobile phone. Once there, join the waiting list and sign up for the experience.

Overview of SGEs

Once approved, open the Google app on your phone or go to google.com on the web and click the beaker icon at the top of your screen. With Labs and SGE enabled here, you can go back to doing a standard Google search and see the colorful new Generative AI section.

As you can see in the screenshot above, this one comes in green, but it could come in other colors too, with a glowing flower logo that looks oddly like a bard (hmm). This new segment shows a more customized response than the standard links returned in a regular search, and cards for websites or videos that match your query. But that’s not all.

Also, a few follow-up question suggestions that you can click to ask, a thumbs up or thumbs up icon to give feedback on your results, an SGE preview to help Google improve, and this weird looking An icon will appear in the upper right corner. colorful segments.

expand to view source

This icon looks like a vertical rectangle with three smaller horizontal rectangles attached. This button expands the information that backs up the origin of the AI-generated results. Basically, you can see which web information came from which source to form your answer.

What I like most about the extended section is that even if you didn’t search for a specific question, it shows some questions about your search with links to answers. It’s meant only to show AI answers augmented with sources, but it can help you gain more insight into your topic by suggesting what you wanted to ask.

Ask for follow-up This is where the magic happens

Well, next is this. This is my favorite “ask for follow-up” button. Clicking this takes you directly to a ChatGPT or Bard-style conversation with Google’s new AI to discuss the topic at hand and get follow-up her web results and generated answers.

Again, I feel the need to stress this, this is simply meant to dig deeper into web content and not respond in the same way that competitors might expect. That doesn’t mean you won’t get the planned answer, but don’t be upset if more links are returned instead of doing so.

[フォローアップを尋ねる]Type in the box and press Enter to start talking to Google. Google will respond contextually based on previous interactions in this chat. When the chat is reset, reset all of its context using the button to the left of the text entry box on this screen.

Additional features

In addition to talking to Google via SGE and viewing its source, you can also click back on the Labs icon (beaker) at the top to toggle additional features like code hints and add to spreadsheet. That’s right, Google Search is now useful for coding, and you can even send generated AI responses directly to Google Sheets for later use.

My favorite new feature is[スプレッドシート]Added by option. A Google Collection bookmark and share icon appears on the left side of all web results on hover for easy access to save for yourself or send to friends. family.

I forgot to mention that using SGE for shopping results actually shows more relevant information related to the product. It’s already pretty good at identifying exactly what kind of data you’re looking for, which shouldn’t be surprising.

tie it all together

Not everyone will have access to Google SGE anytime soon, but those who do will undoubtedly be excited to see what the company is building against its competitors. What I find interesting is that each of these AI giants already has a wildly different approach to everything they touch.

Google isn’t just giving access to chatbots that can sloppily do it all in one place for untrained people, Google is making AI useful and super-integrated into specific features and services across the ecosystem. The emphasis seems to be on doing

It will be very interesting to see what happens with Google’s Search AI after it exits preview this December, and when and how it goes mainstream without a signup. Once Bard is integrated into Google Messages, Help Me Writing will be available in Google Docs, and I think it’s just a matter of time until we see how amazing and impactful AI can be in our daily use.

Related article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/how-to-use-google-search-generative-experience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos