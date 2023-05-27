Google: Sonos Wins Patent Case Against Google, Read Company Comments





A federal jury in California has ordered Google to pay a $32.5 million fine for infringing a patent owned by Sonos. The patent relates to grouping speakers to play audio simultaneously, which Google has been using for years. In 2020, Sonos filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly copying its patented multi-room audio technology. This came after the two companies partnered in 2013. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in Sonos’ favor, leading to a limited import ban on certain Google devices. As a result, Google has been forced to remove some features from its portfolio of smart speakers and smart displays, and a U.S. district court previously ruled that early versions of Google’s Chromecast Audio and Google Home were covered by Sonos’ patents. was found to have infringed. A jury ruled in favor of Sonos on one patent violation, but not on device control via smartphone. Sonos had previously filed four other patent infringement lawsuits, all of which were dismissed. Sonos said in a statement upon winning the patent ruling that it “deeply appreciates the time and diligence of the jury in upholding the validity and recognizing the value of our patent.” The invention of Zone Scenes by Sonos. This decision reaffirms that Google is a serial infringer of our patent portfolio, as the International Trade Commission has already ruled on five other of his Sonos patents. In total, Google is believed to have infringed over 200 Sonos patents.”And today’s damages judgment is based on a significant portion of our portfolio and demonstrates the extraordinary value of our intellectual property.” Our goal is to pay fair royalties for Sonos inventions that Google appropriates to us.” Of the six patents, only one was found to be infringing and the rest were dismissed as invalid or uninfringed. We have always developed our own technology and have continued to compete for the best ideas. In a statement, Google said it was considering next steps. Google and Sonos are suing each other for patent infringement on smart speakers. Google recently sued Sonos for infringing seven patents related to Google Assistant. Google will likely appeal the decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/google-loses-legal-battle-to-sonos-to-32-5-in-fine/articleshow/100544290.cms

