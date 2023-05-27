Science Saturday: Bionic Technology, Deep Sea, SpaceX, and Sinking New York





bionic technology

New bionic technology has given amputees new hope to feel warmth or cold again in their phantom hands and limbs. This technology was developed by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. By placing a sensor in the skin of the stump, the amputee can feel hot or cold sensations in the phantom hand or fingers and be able to distinguish between plastic, glass and copper. There is no need to port this technology. Been taking the test for over 2 years. The next step, the researchers say, is to test the device on a large scale before combining it with other techniques to improve haptics in amputees.

deep sea discovery

China has announced that it has discovered two major wreck sites at a depth of 1,000 meters on the northwestern slope of the South China Sea. These remains were discovered in October 2022 using the manned submersibles Deep Sea Warrior and Exploration One. One shipwreck has a large collection of porcelain artifacts dating back to the Ming dynasty in the 16th century. It covers an area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters of seabed. A second wreck contained well-preserved wood, presumably among the goods shipped to China. The scientists plan to conduct an archaeological trip next year.

axiom mission 2

US space company SpaceX has launched a new crew of private astronauts to the International Space Station. Last Saturday, the Falcon 9 and Dragon capsules with a crew of four launched from the Kennedy Space Station. The crew includes two Americans and two mission specialists from Saudi Arabia. They will stay on the space station for about eight days and will conduct more than 20 science and technology experiments in fields such as human physiology and physical science. The mission, codenamed “Ax-2,” will be Axiom Space’s second fully private astronaut mission, following the first mission in 2022.

new york is sinking

Scientists warn that the total weight of New York City’s buildings is causing the metropolis to sink. They estimate that his 1.08 million buildings in the city have a mass equivalent to about 762 billion kilograms. As sea levels rise due to climate change, this weight poses a greater flooding problem for cities. Scientists warn that New York’s change is about one to two millimeters per year. A millimeter of subsidence, they say, is equivalent to him advancing a year ago when it comes to sea level rise.

