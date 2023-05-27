Michelle: China has help from friends





China is overtaking the United States in various high-tech industries, thanks to unintended aid from the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to the latest report from the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, the communist nation has surpassed the United States in 37 out of 44 key technologies, including advanced aircraft engines and hypersonic speed, 5G and 6G and quantum communications.

This Chinese high-tech renaissance is no accident. This stems from the administration’s deliberate policy of encouraging research and development through both subsidies and very strong patent protection. In recent years, the Chinese government has significantly strengthened intellectual property laws, establishing new intellectual property courts and tribunals in major cities. The agency responsible for patent-related disputes will handle nearly 50,000 cases in 2021, an increase of about 20% year-on-year.

This robust patent system has led to an explosion of innovation in China. In 2021, Chinese researchers filed 1.59 million patent applications, more than double the number of US applications and nearly half of the global total.

In contrast, the United States has weakened patent protection. The Supreme Court has steadily expanded the number of inventions that are considered unpatentable “laws of nature, natural phenomena, and abstract ideas.” Many of these decisions have hindered significant innovation.

For example, in Mayo v. Prometheus, the court classified certain diagnostic tests as unpatentable “laws of nature.” A similar decision in the Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics denied patents on genetically engineered gene sequences.

Both decisions rocked the biotech industry. Mayo cut venture capital investment in in-vitro diagnostic technology by about $9 billion over four years, according to one study.

Another study found that, influenced by Mayo and Myriad, half of surveyed U.S. university technology transfer offices decided against the development of molecular tests.

Artificial intelligence is also taking a hit. In the Alice Inc. case, the Supreme Court ruled that certain computer-implemented inventions, machines and processes are “abstract ideas” and therefore ineligible for patentability.

Supreme Court justices have good intentions. But they lack the training and expertise to shape America’s innovation policy. The job is for elected officials in Congress and the White House.

Congress can start by passing the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act, which Senator Tom Tillis (R-North Carolina) will introduce in 2022. The bill would address the problem of Mayo, Myriad, and Alice Corp by ensuring that gene therapy patents could be obtained. , AI.

Other measures are left to the executive branch. The Biden administration must protect the original intent of the Bayh-Dole Act, which grants intellectual property rights to inventions by universities and small businesses, even if they accept federal funding.

Since 1980, Bay-Dole has facilitated over 480,000 inventions, over 117,000 patents and over 200 medicines and vaccines. Researchers have spent nearly $82 billion developing products as diverse as artificial lungs, Google’s search algorithms and cellulosic ethanol.

But lawmakers and activists have called for Biden to weaken intellectual property protections under Bayh-Dole. They want the government to use the “march-in clause” in the law outlining when the government can relicense patents on federally funded products to force drug prices down.

Biden denied their request. It is important that he continue to do so. Stripping biotech companies of their patents will only push the US further away from parity with China.

The administration should also defend the intellectual property protections of the World Trade Organization, which seeks to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and diagnostics. That would allow member states, including China, to replicate U.S. medical innovations without the developer’s permission.

A waiver would paralyze America’s innovation system. This will teach drug developers that they cannot rely on governments to help them protect their patents, and will give them an incentive not to invest in life-saving products. America needs more, not less.

China, along with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, recently strengthened its patent laws. If we want to regain our position as the world’s technology leader, we must follow suit.

Paul Michelle served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from 1988 until his retirement in 2010, serving as Chief Justice of that Court from 2004 to 2010. He currently serves on the board of the Innovation Advancing Council.

