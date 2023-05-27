New Amazon Android tablet shows Google’s future of computing





Amazon’s consumer electronics division makes a lot of hardware. I’m sure the strategy is to try everything and see what works, but from the outside it can feel that way. It’s easy for a product to get lost in the fray, but the Fire Max 11 shouldn’t.

It is powered by Octa-core MediaTek processors (2x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.2 GHz, 6x A55 up to 2 GHz) and features an 11-inch (2000 x 1200, 213 PPI) screen with 4GB of RAM. A $229.99 Android tablet with and 64GB of storage. The battery life is 14 hours, and it also has a microSD card slot.

For another $100 you get a keyboard with a back cover/stand and a stylus. The product page advertises the former to be used in conjunction with the Microsoft 365 (Office is still a rebranded) app suite, and the $329.99 model clearly focuses on productivity. I can’t speak to quality or performance yet, but this is a very attractive product on paper.

In fact, this is all Google hoped for when it called “Android tablets” the “future of computing.” The company said:

We believe the future of computing will move to more powerful and capable tablets. We are committed to delivering the next chapter in computing and input with seamless support across our platforms and the launch of the Hero Experience, which enables new and better ways to increase productivity and creativity. .

While Google wants stylus-first applications, it believes that large (touch) screens that aren’t physically connected to the keyboard bring unexpected use cases. Price is definitely a factor here, clearly increasing the likelihood that tablets will overtake laptop sales.

Tablets are much better for purposes other than consumption, they are starting to be used for creativity and productivity and it is believed that we need more screens and devices to support it.

On the software side, Google has been optimizing Android since 12L, and work continues on 13 and 14. More than 50 first-party apps have been updated to support large screens, including foldables, more than a few years ago.

On the hardware side, the Pixel Tablet launches next month with all the best Google has to offer (minus the camera) in one package. It’s been a long time coming, but I don’t think this is what the company had in mind with his Android tablet as the future of computing.

Rather, the Fire Max 11 without the Google Play store is incredibly affordable and fits that vision better due to Amazon’s nature of having the largest retail presence. Physical keyboards remain the gold standard for office productivity, and the Pixel Tablet lacks a first-party equivalent. On the other hand, I’m still amazed that Google hasn’t announced an official stylus, instead relying on his USI 2.0 support in general.

This is all because Google sees the Pixel Tablet as a smart home product and successor to the Nest Hub. That leaves room for another model. The Pixel Tablet Pro fits that requirement as well, but what’s even more interesting is the Pixel Tablet A series, which only offers a decent media consumption experience and can provide an equally flawless productivity experience with keyboard accessories. By making it affordable rather than premium, Google will realize his Android tablet ambitions, battling his Chromebook and developing an OS that will work on its laptop successor in the process.

The Pixel tablet is priced at $499. At the very least, the A-series tablet, which costs around $349 and includes a keyboard, would be a good fit.

Thankfully, our soon-to-be-introduced Google tablet is only 49% productivity-focused thanks to optimized workspace apps (and 51% Nest Hub + media consumption devices). I haven’t seen the company try to develop a cheap big screen that can run Google Docs properly. His Pixel line of A-series phones is so good that I think Google could hit it off with tablets if they really got into it.

