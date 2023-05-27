Omada on GPT obesity drug, halts deal with Boston Scientific, works with Microsoft health executives





OmadaHealth has announced the launch of a new service to help employers meet the surge in demand for expensive GLP-1 weight loss treatments like Wegovy. Employees of participating companies seeking to cover their medical care with a health plan are asked to participate in the Omadas program, which encourages lifestyle changes to help them lose weight.

Omada, which offers a number of virtual chronic disease management programs focused on behavior change, doesn’t actually write or fill out prescriptions for medications, but rather the service, offered by CEO Sean DuffytoldSTA, helps people do this. It has become so commoditized that you don’t need more options.

Duffy believes Omada can help improve long-term outcomes for those who choose to take GLP-1. It’s unclear what the new weight-loss drug’s long-term coverage will look like, but Duffy said his customers are leaning towards covering the drug for a year or two. Many people using Wegovy regain their weight when they stop taking the drug.

Unless drugs like this take advantage of the positive inertia they can build with someone by stimulating a different way of thinking about habits, perhaps a different relationship with food, they are less likely to gain sustainability, he said. rice field.

Duffy said it’s possible that combining drugs with behavior-change programs like Omadas could have long-term benefits, or at least reverse the trend of recovery, but that’s a hypothesis without evidence at this point. admitted. He said the company is committed to providing evidence to support its claims in the long run.

Ultimately, Duffy said the company’s approach makes sense because it can drive changes written on product labels. In short, Wegovy should be used with a reduced calorie diet plan and increased physical activity.

Microsofthealthchief Talks Nuance Adoption, Preaches Low-Risk AI Gospel

In a keynote address at the New Wave of AI in Healthcare conference in New York this week, Microsoft Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare David Lu shares his vision of opportunities for AI to improve care. I made it This, perhaps unsurprisingly, included a good chunk of the marketing of ambient clinical intelligence made possible by Nuance. was acquired by Microsoft last year for $16 billion.

Asked about the progress of corporate adoption, he said the biggest driver is hospitals trying to address clinician burnout. As excitement about AI grows, potential customers will be more willing to pilot Nuance to see how it works in their own systems, he suggested. The company announced in March his DAX Express, a version of its dictation technology that uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 to allow quick access to clinical notes after trials. Since then, demand has skyrocketed, he said.

At the beginning of his presentation, Mr. Lu urged the leaders of the venue to carefully address emerging technology use cases enabled by cutting-edge technologies like GPT-4.

Instead of starting with the hardest, start with the ones that have the highest impact but the lowest risk, he said. It’s like when you get the skis, you know, ‘Oh, we can go down this hill, let’s skip the Double Black Diamond. Let’s start by mastering Bunny Hill.

Hearing it: AI’s data challenges

Following Liu’s keynote address at a conference hosted by the Mount Sinai-Icahn School of Medicine (ISMMS) and the New York Academy of Sciences, experts tackled some of the biggest challenges in AI development and deployment. Some selection bits I’ve heard:

If you think you are manipulating race to get some kind of social or socio-structural something, I think you should put something socio-structural into your model. increase. Don’t think you can catch it. When asked whether researchers should include or exclude race and ethnicity as variables in her AI models, Emma Benn, director of the Center for Scientific Diversity at ISMMS, said: Told. Some experts suggest that including data in models could perpetuate disparities. Benn said there is still debate about how best to deal with the issue. Thinking so, she intends to remove race from the algorithm because it is racist to include it in the algorithm. I said it’s not that simple and the algorithm can still be racist. For those who have never worked with pathology data, I think it can be difficult to conceptualize it. ISMMS computational scientist Gabriele Campanella told an audience he asked about the scalability of designing AI models based on pathology slides averaging 1.7 gigabytes and hundreds of thousands of pixels each. . Mount Sinai has its own dedicated high performance computing cluster where he processes one of the world’s largest slide his repositories available to only a handful of institutions. But Campanella may one day release a base model that others can tweak for their own purposes, she said.

FDA prepares rule for drug-related apps

The Food and Drug Administration will release new guidance this year on apps designed to work with prescription drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies already have products intended for promotional purposes, to support compliance, to help manage patient conditions, or to provide medication instruction. Martin Karjat, senior vice president and global head of digital healthcare and regulatory innovation at the consulting firm, told STAT that the next guidance could be: As early as this summer, we plan to provide clear information to companies developing apps with additive clinical benefits. This is where the rules get a little more vague.

Eversana is helping risk-averse pharmaceutical companies navigate the turbulence with bigger ideas.

Karjat said the goal is often to have some impact on patient outcomes. There are many uncertainties for companies looking to do more with their apps. Can you refer me to the app for drug labeling? What kind of clinical trials do you need to run? Do you need to submit anything as part of your New Drug Application?

At this point, the FDA does not expect most pharmaceutical apps to require regulatory approval.

In such cases, only the output of these apps should be reviewed for promotional labeling of medicines, writes Karjat in an article on the subject. However, the new framework remains unchanged and independent of the focal device software regulatory framework.

The FDA started thinking about this long before the current explosion of interest in digital health. In 2018, the FDA posted some thoughts on the topic and received comments from companies such as Omada and representatives of pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Otsuka, Takeda and Teva.

Acquisition of Boston Scientific rejected

Boston Scientific has canceled plans to buy a majority stake in MITech, a South Korean surgical instrument manufacturer, for $230 million. Instead, the company plans to acquire about 10%.

The Company’s Agreement to Purchase a Majority Stake in MITechCo., Ltd. from Synergy Innovation Co., Ltd. Required Global Regulatory Approvals, Which Were Unsuccessful in Certain Countries, Boston Scientific Says spokeswoman Kate Haranistrold told Lizzie Lawrence.

The Federal Trade Commission has announced that the deal has collapsed following an investigation by FTC staff and our foreign execution partners. The medical-device giant agreed in June to buy about a 64% stake in the company. Boston Scientific focuses on minimally invasive medical devices, and MITech contributes to its portfolio of nonvascular stents, devices that clear obstructions in the body.

Please see here for the detail.

