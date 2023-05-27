Technology Lead Gozy Ijogun Appointed Managing Director of Task System Ltd





Task Systems Ltd, a pioneer in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in West Africa, has announced the appointment of Gozy Ijogun as its new Managing Director, effective April 1, 2023.

Known for his innovative leadership, Mr. Lee has extensive professional experience in the field of digital technology.

With a degree in Chemistry from University College London and a Master of Science in Accounting, Organization and Institutions from the London School of Economics, at the age of 25 she has made a significant impact on Nigeria’s digital landscape. rice field. TD-Mobile is Nigeria’s first organized mobile her device distributor.

Mrs. Lee Jogun has driven the company to generate a massive revenue of N38 billion in its first year of existence, leading the organization from an original team of seven to TD Africa Distributions Ltd., now leading technology distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa. has become a leading company in Representing over 25 top global brands, she has implemented a number of her ICT solutions that strengthen its position as a solution-focused technology company.

“Gozy’s proven leadership, strategic acumen and passion for technology make her the perfect fit for Task Systems Ltd,” said Leo Stan Eke, Chairman of Task Systems Ltd. “Her impressive track record and innovative vision align seamlessly with our growth trajectory. We are excited to enter this new era under her management.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Gozy Ibogun said: We have an amazing opportunity to grow and become Africa’s leading integrated technology and services company, and I am passionate about leading Task Systems into this future. ”

Apart from her commercial achievements, Mrs. Lee is also deeply committed to social change. She helped launch ‘This is Me’, a corporate social responsibility initiative sponsored by TD Africa, to support individuals and promote their dignity.

A 36-year industry leader, Task Systems has consistently delivered innovative ICT solutions across a variety of industries including oil, banking, media, manufacturing and the public sector. The company has received over 27 global awards for its extraordinary contributions.

Under Mrs. Lee Jogun’s visionary leadership, Task Systems is poised for unprecedented growth and success.

For over 30 years, Task Systems has been a technology pioneer, introducing innovative ICT solutions to a wide range of industries. Known for its pioneering contributions, Task Systems continues to be a key player in providing support solutions to numerous Nigerian companies.

