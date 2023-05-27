Google Pixel Fold sold out in most expensive form in the US





pixel fold. (Source: Google)

The Pixel Fold is currently officially the most expensive Android device Google sells through its US online store, and it’s even more expensive with its top-end 12GB RAM/512GB internal storage configuration. Despite this, the Mountain View giant is currently out of the SKUs available for pre-order in the US.

Google is well aware that the first-generation Pixel Fold intends to compete head-on with the Galaxy Z Fold series, down to the unabashedly premium-tier pricing of Samsung’s more established flagship offerings. revealed to The strategy seems to have paid off, as it is now past the time to officially pre-order for those wanting to pre-order the most expensive 12/512GB SKU in one of the company’s most prominent markets.

Again, Google hasn’t revealed exactly how many of the $1,919 Pixel Folds are available for pre-order in the US. Additionally, being only available in one Obsidian color didn’t help with inventory. Additionally, the 512GB Z Fold4 has yet to be released to third-party platforms such as Amazon, even though it is still in stock. Now you can also order the Huawei Mate Xs 2 from there.

Nevertheless, the 256GB Pixel Fold can still be ordered from Porcelain and Obsidian via google.com/us and at the time of writing comes with a free Pixel Watch (even if you want LTE). However, it will still set you back $1,799 USD.

Deirdre O Donnell

I became a professional writer and editor immediately after graduating. My degree is in biomedicine. But they led to my experience in the biotechnology field, which convinced me that it could revolutionize our health, the environment and our lives in general. Over time, this evolved into a thorough interest in more aspects of technology. I can’t write enough about the latest electronics, gadgets and innovations. My other interests include image processing, astronomy, and streaming anything. Oh, and coffee.

.170

