



Vancouver is on the cusp of a transformational journey that has the potential to propel our city to new heights of innovation and economic prosperity.

The Collision Conference, an annual Toronto gathering that attracts more than 40,000 attendees from around the world and is dubbed Politico’s “Olympic of Tech”, is considering Vancouver as a new venue. Hosting the Collision Conference here is a great opportunity for us that we couldn’t pass up.

According to Bloomberg, the conference has quickly grown into one of the largest technology conferences in the world.

This conference is more than just a bunch of bright minds. It is a catalyst for economic growth, especially for SMEs.

In just three years, Collision has spun off more than $150 million in Toronto’s local economy.

If Collision takes over the streets of Vancouver, business for local establishments will skyrocket significantly as participants explore the vibrant city and support the local economy. From restaurants to boutiques, hotels to tourist attractions, Vancouver is thriving, giving small business owners a much-needed boost as they emerge from the pandemic.

Vancouver has long been a hotbed of innovation. Vancouver is the North of Hollywood, a leader in games and visual effects, home to top-tier universities with incredible talent, and a cutting-edge technology ecosystem ranging from artificial intelligence to health innovation.

And you are ready. Vancouver has a proven events and hospitality industry that welcomes the Collision Conference.

Our city has hosted four SIGGRAPH conferences since 2011. That included his first in-person conference with SIGGRAPH since the 2022 pandemic, which alternated between Los Angeles and Anaheim the rest of the year. Since 2014, it has also been a permanent venue for the prestigious international and major annual TED conferences.

And in 2025, Vancouver will host the largest convention in history, the Alcoholics Anonymous International Convention held every five years. It will be AA’s first event since the pandemic and will draw more than 60,000 attendees from around the world to Vancouver.

Each year, we add Collision Conference to our calendar of meetings and conventions, giving our local talent the platform they deserve.

Collision brings together investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from around the world, where domestic start-ups can showcase groundbreaking ideas, secure investments and make important connections. This is Vancouver’s chance to shine on the world stage and establish itself as a frontier technology leader.

The conference itself will feature over 2,000 startups, 1,000 investors and 1,250 journalists among tens of thousands of attendees.

Another notable aspect of Collision is its commitment to promoting diversity and leveling the playing field. The conference actively supports and subsidizes women in tech, ensuring that more than 48% of her attendees are female, ensuring that talented female entrepreneurs are represented. By facilitating a more inclusive environment, we provide a wider range of voices and perspectives, leading to a richer and more vibrant tech community. Vancouver has always prided itself on its diversity and Collision is perfectly aligned with our values ​​of equality and fairness.

Beyond economic and social benefits, Vancouver needs a gateway to the international community.

As much as we love our city, we must recognize that our reach extends beyond our local borders. Collision serves as a vital conduit for connecting our talents, ideas and innovations with the global technology landscape. This opens the door to opportunities for international cooperation, partnerships and investments that can elevate our technology ecosystem to unprecedented heights.

Vancouver has a wealth of untapped potential, and Collision is the key to unlocking it, allowing it to leave an indelible mark on the world’s technological map.

After all, bringing the Collision Conference to Vancouver means embracing the future. It’s about positioning ourselves as a city that not only boasts breathtaking natural beauty, but thrives on creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship. This conference is a stepping stone to propel us into a new era where dreams become reality and ideas reshape the world. It’s an invitation for us to be part of something bigger: working with the best people and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

People of Vancouver, let’s embrace this opportunity with open arms. Welcome the Collision Conference to our vibrant city and let its energy permeate the streets. Together, we will create an atmosphere where talent flourishes, innovation thrives, and Vancouver’s rightful place as a global innovation powerhouse. The future is calling Vancouver is ready to answer with a loud “yes!”

