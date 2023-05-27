Xi Jinping’s call for open cooperation in technology ‘couldn’t be more timely,’ says Gates





SAN FRANCISCO, May 27 — Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says China’s President Xi Jinping’s call for open cooperation on technology “cannot be timely.” I echoed the president’s message.

Gates will speak via livestream at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, combining expertise, experience and investment in innovation to help China share technologies and lessons, according to a South China Morning Post report. He said he could contribute to the world by doing so. .

Gates said issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other challenges ranging from food security to child welfare, go beyond borders.

“That’s why we need to commit to addressing the problem across borders,” Gates said.

“We need to launch a comprehensive and broad response[toissuessuchasCOVID-19]based on innovation and collaboration,” said the Microsoft founder.

“China already plays a key role in addressing complex global challenges, including future pandemics and food insecurity,” he said at the rally.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was “more than ever” important for countries to deepen cooperation and share technology.

According to his letter published by Xinhua, China is committed to a “win-win opening-up strategy” and is ready to cooperate with other countries to promote scientific and technological innovation.

The message comes amid deepening tensions between the United States and China, including the tightening of export controls to Beijing by the United States.

Earlier this week, China banned domestic sales of chips from US-based Micron Technology, citing a “national security risk.”

The Chinese government has announced a ban on the sale of micro-products to the country’s major information infrastructure as the United States continues to tighten restrictions on China-based tech companies.

The U.S. Department of Commerce responded to the ban by stating that it “absolutely opposes restrictions that have no factual basis.”

“We will communicate directly with the Chinese authorities, explain our position in detail and clarify their actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Last October, the Joe Biden administration stepped up exports of advanced U.S. semiconductor technology to China, including chip-making equipment and design software.

Recent reports suggest that the Joe Biden administration is about to announce new restrictions on US companies’ investment in China.

