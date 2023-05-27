Google fined more than US$30 million for patent infringement





Back in early 2020, Sonos sued Google and Amazon for infringing over 100 patents each. Since then, the legal battle between Sonos and Google has escalated, with Google filing two counterclaims against him. The last article was dated last year and focused on patents related to the Google Assistant that Sonos allegedly infringed. At the end of September, Sonos expanded its original claim, adding five more patents covering technology that Google had used without a prior license agreement.

In an earlier ruling, U.S. District Judge William Alsup found Chromecast Audio and Google Home infringed Sonos’ patent for grouping speakers to play audio content simultaneously. But the ruling focused on early versions of Google’s hardware. A jury ruled this week that the latest version also infringes the patent. However, it also ruled that Google did not infringe a second patent covering remote control of devices using smartphones and tablets.

In a statement to Engadget, Google said, “This is a narrow dispute over some very specific features that aren’t in common use. Of the six patents Sonos originally claimed were found to have been infringed. Only one was filed and the rest were either invalid or dismissed as invalid.” not compromised. The tech giant also stressed that it has always developed its own technology and is currently considering its next steps in this legal battle.

The $32.5 million fine is far from enough, and after Sonos said in a statement that its competitors allegedly infringed more than 200 patents, Google still pays “fair royalties for inventions it appropriates.” Claims you have to pay.

Google can and will likely appeal this recent decision. What happens next remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the legal battle with Sonos will continue for years.

Buy Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker on Amazon

Codrut Nistor – Senior Tech Writer – 5995 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2013

As a student, I hated writing and having to make up stories. Ten years later, I’ve come to enjoy it. Since then, he has published several offline articles, then moved to the online space, contributing to major websites that are still online in 2021, such as Softpedia, Brothersoft, Download3000, and several defunct blogs. I wrote. Over the years. I’ve been riding with his Notebookcheck crew since 2013 and don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. I love great mechanical keyboards, the sound of records and tapes, but also smartphones, streaming services and digital art.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Google-fined-over-US-30-million-for-patent-infringement.720649.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos