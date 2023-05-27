Tech of the Week: TikTok Tests AI Chatbots, YouTube Says Goodbye to Stories





YouTube is deprecating Stories feature that allows users and creators to share temporary posts

Virgin Galactic completes final test flight

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic completed its final test flight earlier this week, bringing it one step closer to launching a paying customer into space. Six company employees, including two pilots, landed at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after a short up-and-down flight that included several minutes of weightlessness, according to a report by the Associated Press. The Associated Press report added that it took about an hour for the mothership to carry the spaceplane to an altitude of 44,500 feet (13,563 meters), where it was released and fired its rocket motors for final propulsion. The company has been working to send paying passengers on short-term space trips for more than a decade and finally won federal approval in 2021, the report further explains.

This image released by Virgin Galactic shows the company’s Unity spacecraft during the Unity 25 mission on May 25, 2023. Virgin Galactic announced on May 25th that it had successfully completed its first space flight in nearly two years, following a “hardening period” to improve the safety of its fleet. (AFP)

TikTok is testing an AI chatbot

Owned by ByteDance, TikTok seems to be the latest name on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon. According to news reports, TikTok is in the early stages of exploring a chatbot called Tako that can converse with users about short videos and help them discover content. Reuters reports that TikTok is testing with some users in the Philippines. The report further adds: TikTok said Tako was designed to help users discover “interesting and exciting content” on the app. TikTok was banned by the Indian government in 2020 due to security concerns.

File photo: The Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City, USA on September 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Apple iPhone smart display with iOS17?

The Apple iPhone lock screen will show more and more useful information. Apple is reportedly planning a new interface for the iPhone that will display information such as calendar events, weather and notifications in the style of smart home displays. Bloomberg reports that these are all part of a series of new features coming with the iOS 17 software update. The idea, the report continues, is to make the iPhone more useful when placed on a desk or nightstand, for example. The move is part of a broader push to embed live information in more parts of the company’s software, an approach that includes the Apple Watch interface, the Bloomberg report added. Apple Inc announced earlier this week that it will hold its annual developer conference WWDC from June 5th to June 9th.

File photos: YouTube is retiring the Stories feature that allows users and creators to share temporary posts. (Reuters)

YouTube Stories are retired

YouTube is retiring its Stories feature, which allows users and creators to share ephemeral posts similar to those found on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. The move was announced in a Google help thread. YouTube now offers a variety of ways to create everything from community posts to short videos to long videos to live videos. In order to prioritize these core features, Stories will be retired…After June 26, 2023, the option to create new YouTube Stories will no longer be available. A community manager announced that stories that were already published on that date will expire seven days after they were first shared. Stories will soon be a thing of the past, but the announcement said both Community Posts and YouTube Shorts are great alternatives that can provide valuable audience connections and conversations.

