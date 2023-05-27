Forget Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone SE, Google has found the perfect balance





The Google Pixel 7a smartphone will be on display at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, California on Wednesday, May. [+] 10th, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Qiu)

The Pixel 7 Pro’s battery is finally getting weaker. We’re not sure if it has to do with the recent battery and heat issues that are still affecting some users, or if the device simply decided to check out six months early.

With my Pro unit gearing up for early retirement, I’ve realized that buying a high-end smartphone is a gamble, especially with the rising cost of living. It’s getting harder to justify a smartphone costing over $1,000. This is why new devices like the new Google Pixel 7a I’ve been reviewing for the last few weeks are becoming more and more important.

The Pixel 7 Pro will stand out in 2022 with its Tensor G2 chip, superior camera and AI capabilities. All of this is available on the 7a for a much lower price, aside from a few camera tricks. In everyday use, the two devices are nearly indistinguishable for the most critical tasks.

For an extra $400, the 7 Pro comes with a 2K display, 5x optical zoom, IP68 rating (compared to the 7as’ IP67 rating), telephoto lens, and glass back panel. There are other tweaks, but to be honest, I’d rather keep the $400. The most important features of a smartphone are performance, camera and battery life. In the camera department, the 7a takes excellent stills that rival the 7 Pro. Here are two photos taken of the English countryside from both units. The Pixel 7 Pro image shows a little more color, but the results are similar and good.

Compression caveats aside, the end result is pretty similar. The 7 Pro’s colors are a little more flashy, but… [+] Both are detailed and accurate images.

Jianghui McGregor

Mid-range phones carry the stigma of a time when there were obvious trade-offs. These trade-offs become less noticeable with each release cycle, but some devices hide them better than others. The Pixel 4a and Samsung A71 both had real performance issues that made them slow to use and the latter didn’t even try to recognize all my touch inputs. The iPhone SE 2022 looks dated and the image quality is noticeably lower than the iPhone 13 despite having the same chip. Google’s tech has a long history of device-defining issues, and the company tends to snatch defeats from the jaws of victory. But so far, the Pixel 7a performs well and feels like a good phone for this economy with no obvious trade-offs.

Google has some form here. The company’s hardware team worked on budget smartphones during the Nexus era. Much of the Android slander we see today stems from phones like his early junky Nexus devices. But they worked, pushed the boundaries of technology, and were really affordable. The 16 GB Nexus 4 was priced at $349 when it launched in November 2012, and is now $459 after adjusting for inflation. The Pixel 7a is currently priced at $499. That’s the formula and it worked. 7a relies on a similar formula with success, except at a slightly higher price. But for the extra money, the 7a is inherently better at stills and performance, and doesn’t feel like a cheap phone like the Nexus 4.

Of course, there is still work to be done. In an ideal world, I’d love to see Google guarantee Android updates for at least five years, not just security patches, to match Apple’s technology. Battery life could also be improved. While perfectly fine with the Pixel 7a, the main advantage of mid-range phones is the comically long battery life they often offer.

A friend recently switched from a budget Motorola device to a Pixel 7 and is still not used to charging twice a day. If Google really wants to attract those people, it needs to pack a bigger battery into the Pixel 8a’s frame. But for now, this year’s version strikes a near-perfect balance of price, features, and performance than any mid-range phone we’ve reviewed so far.

