



Dubai-based wellbeing startup Lifemost presents its new vision for sports tech at EMERGE, the largest startup conference in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Panel Discussion “Sports Tech is Burning! What Can We Learn from It?” Head of Global Marketing at Partnership Techno Tree Moments (Techno Tree Corporation), a leader in the sports and wellness industry in MENA Priyanka Ravicander, co-founder and CEO of LifeMost, Dennis Yudchitz, and partner Modus Africa’s André Jr. Ayot. Experts will discuss what solutions are currently available in sports tech and how they can help companies in other industries upgrade their offerings. The discussion will be moderated by Yana Leonova, Ph.D. in Economics, Strategic Advisor of BANTgo.

As part of the conference’s sporting activities, LifeMost will host morning meditation sessions to attract venture capital, where visitors can articulate business goals and enhance their entrepreneurial journey. This session will cover topics important to entrepreneurs such as building resilience, stress management techniques, creativity and problem-solving skills.

Lifemost’s Wellbeing Space offers expert-led deep breathing classes, guided meditations and yoga sessions. The Wellbeing and Chill Room provides Emerge visitors with a safe space to escape from all the hustle and bustle, recharge and prepare for new opportunities.

About Lifemost

Lifemost is a corporate wellbeing platform for physical and mental health, providing technology solutions to MENA’s B2B wellness sector. Lifemost combines the benefits of hybrid wellbeing including offline and online activities such as wellness, fitness, mindfulness, active recovery and expert therapy sessions. At the core of the company are AI-driven customized plans that help HR professionals reach their goals while driving engagement, and innovative IT solutions with a vision to transform the wellness industry in MENA.

Lifesmost provides a platform that allows businesses to quickly access physical and mental wellness activities for their employees from one mobile app. This includes his four types of products based on corporate needs. Access to a network of studios for activities and training. Corporate events and coaching, team building from mindfulness to stress management workshops. lectures and sessions. There are also online courses and live session features with fitness classes and educational lectures. Lifemost was founded in Dubai in 2023 with the vision of helping employees develop healthier and more productive lifestyles.

About Emerge

EMERGE is a community-driven platform connecting global investment, business and career opportunities in emerging market startups, talent and technology. The company runs conferences and bootcamps and will soon launch an educational technology platform.

EMERGE started in Belarus in 2018 and has since become the largest startup conference in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. EMERGE is the gathering place for technology companies, founders, community leaders, large corporations and investors from across Sinto, including CEE, Central Asia and MENA.

EMERGE speakers are experienced tech industry professionals and leading companies such as Microsoft, Facebook, Nike, WhatsApp, WeTransfer, Wargaming and Tilda Publishing. They shared insights and expert views on global technology movements. With so many startups moving from Silicon Valley to new locations, we are on a mission to introduce you to a new geography of technology and talent.

