Google co-founder Sergey Brin wants to darken the sky with an airship





Jeff Bezos Blue Origin is gearing up for space travel. Elon Musk SpaceX has plans to colonize Mars. However, Sergey Brin has been secretly working to get the airship back.

A recent, photo-filled first look at Bloomberg Business Week featured our first full-scale tour to LTA Research & Exploration in Mountain View, CA. LTA Research & Exploration, the company founded by the Google billionaire in his 2016, is secretly working to bring back the giant retro vehicle.

Welcome to LTA: Where we darken the skies, CEO Alan Weston, one of the world’s first bungee jumpers, reportedly said to guests: (LTA stands for lighter than air.)

A century ago, airships were the pinnacle of luxury travel (literally), and the original plans for the Empire State Building included a docking station high up the streets of Manhattan. (They tried it once, but high winds quickly dissuaded the idea.) And he learned that in 1937 the Hindenburg exploded, an accident with a world-famous tragic bang. , coinciding with advances in aircraft technology, nearly wiped out the industry. It’s fair to say that most of us have never seen an airship, let alone been on one, other than a Goodyear airship hovering over a football game. (For $800, visitors to Friedrichshafen, Germany, can glide for 90 minutes in an authentic Zeppelin NT at the Airship Museum, kept by the descendants of inventor Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin himself.)

But the LTA (probably) changes everything. The company is preparing to debut the Pathfinder 1, a prototype vehicle that is 120 meters long and up to 40 meters wide, with 12 propellers and laser sensors. No ships of this size have been built since the 1930s and represent only a fraction of the LTA’s final planned fleet size.

By comparison, the Goodyear airship is described by Bloomberg as a large, inflated bag with a minimal gondola attached to the underside. [which] The engine has to be mounted on the gondola, as there is no solid internal structure. This creates a noisy and uncomfortable situation for pilots and passengers. (There is no more detailed source than this page on airships.net for the official concrete differences between airships, blimps, and zeppelins (both airships).)

But you probably have your doubts. Why on earth is Brin funding this business?

The best answer is probably that the 49-year-old Russian-born, Maryland-raised Brin is worth $105 billion, but Bloomberg estimates that the LTA will only cost him $250 million. deaf. The article strongly suggests that this guy just thinks airships are cool, and that Brin is itching to be the first one to get on Pathfinder 1 once it’s done.

But in addition, LTA’s Weston notes that it could be used to transport cargo in an environmentally friendly manner, and could also be very useful in delivering aid to disaster areas. increase. His final LTA model could potentially transport his 200 tons, ten times his Boeing 737 capacity. Also, many areas in need of relief do not have accessible roads or nearby airstrips. For airships with hovering capabilities, this is not a problem.

But also, yes, it looks great. And there’s no doubt that the idea of ​​crossing the Atlantic while hovering godlike for a few days is appealing to many who can afford to travel.

Let’s take a look at Michael York riding a Zeppelin from the 1971 film Zeppelin.

