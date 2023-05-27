Three Canadian SaaS companies hire software developers





Autodesk, Ceridian and Opentext are looking to hire software developers in Canada.

There are so many important factors involved in starting and running a company that building infrastructure such as recruitment and information management can be a process that distracts from growth. This is why many successful ventures are built on existing software as a service (SaaS) companies that offer ready-to-integrate solutions. Here are some of his SaaS companies hiring software developers in Canada to improve their services and run their businesses better. For more opportunities, check out all the organizations that are hiring on Jobs.BetaKit.

Autodesk

Autodesk delivers software that influences the way you build your world. The architecture, engineering, and construction industries plan and design through popular engineering solutions such as AutoCAD and Civil 3D. Autodesk is currently looking to add senior software developers to design, develop and test application functionality.

Applicants for this position should be prepared for a customer-facing role, have four years of hands-on software development experience in Python, Java, Go, or .NET, and must have cloud development experience.

Autodesk is also hiring a senior machine learning engineer for its artificial intelligence platform for water treatment plants and a senior software engineer to join the product analytics team.

Here you can see all open positions at Autodesk.

Seridian

Ceridian is the quintessential software solution for companies looking to streamline their HR processes. The Ceridians platform helps companies manage the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring and onboarding to payroll and career development. Ceridian provides solutions for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global organizations.

Ceridian aspires to fill developer roles at all levels, from temporary intern to software development lead. The Software Development Lead applicant will lead the development and modernization of the Ceridians UI platform, providing technical guidance and expertise in the use of advanced her UI technologies. Applicants are expected to have a software engineering degree with her 7+ years experience in her UI development of web applications.

You can view all of the software developer roles Ceridian is recruiting for here.

open text

OpenText is an information management platform that offers a multitude of products and services for enterprises, from cloud management to process automation. Its wide range of solutions has enabled enterprise partnerships with SaaS leaders such as SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft.

OpenText is currently looking for a Senior Software Developer to join a Software Development Scrum team that will power and maintain a multi-tenant SaaS application. Successful candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and at least five years of enterprise software development experience.

OpenText is also looking to hire lead software developers and many other roles. You can view the application requirements here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/three-saas-companies-hiring-software-developers-in-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos