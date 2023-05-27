We asked Google Bard if there will be a global economic collapse in 2023





The global economy has faced numerous challenges in recent months, increasing the likelihood of a potential collapse. However, with multiple analysts claiming a collapse is inevitable, the exact timing of such an event remains unclear.

In this context, generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems are gaining prominence, especially in predicting general financial market forecasts. Bard, Google’s latest innovation, has joined the ranks.

On this line, on May 27, Finbold asked Byrd whether the global economy will collapse in 2023. The tool emphasized that it remains uncertain to determine the likelihood of a global economic collapse, especially in 2023, but highlighted several factors that could contribute to such a scenario.

Key indicators of a possible collapse include high inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and an upward trajectory in interest rates, Byrd said. This comes after economies such as the United States have recently witnessed unprecedented levels of inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to deal with the situation.

Lack of consensus on economic collapse

The tool noted that continued headwinds could lead to a collapse. According to Byrd,

“The severity of the recession will depend on several factors, including the length and intensity of the Ukraine war, the pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the strength of consumer and business confidence.”

Byrd also acknowledged that there is no consensus among economists about the likelihood of an economic collapse in 2023. He stressed that it is too early to make definitive statements on the issue at this time.

“As of today, there is no clear consensus among economists on whether the global economy will enter a recession in 2023. Some economists say economic growth will continue even if the pace slows. I believe, but other economists believe a recession is inevitable.It’s too early to tell the truth,” Tool added.

The tool also provided insight into how to weather the economic collapse. He stressed the importance of creating an emergency fund, managing debt effectively, improving workforce value and maintaining a positive mindset.

signs of economic collapse

Notably, with Germany’s recent recession, there are visible signs of economic collapse. The country, Europe’s largest economy, has fallen into the current economic slump as rising gasoline prices from the previous year began to affect personal consumption.

In fact, some global economists have warned of a possible economic collapse, and the Federal Reserve is predicting the possibility of a mild recession. The situation is further complicated, with the United States grappling with the possibility of default as the debt ceiling crisis unfolds. This has raised concerns among some industry officials, who in turn warn the country could face potential repercussions.

Finbold reported that Mike McGlone, a senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg, contended that all indicators point to an inevitable deep recession. McGlone said the economy was “tilting” into recession, citing factors such as the Fed’s tightening policy, which included raising interest rates.

Attention is shifting to identifying safe haven assets for an impending recession. Notably, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of the popular personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, recommends investing in assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC) to survive the crisis. is that

