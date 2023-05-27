Traveling Soon? Bring These 4 Tech Essentials on Your Summer Trip





The right gadgets and gear can take the headache out of your trip.

stock.adobe.com

Some people can travel light. I am also one of them. Until you add laptops, tablets, cameras, drones, action cameras and chargers to the equation. The few clothes I carry around ultimately act as a pad for all technology.

Staying organized and not losing things becomes a priority, and having fewer gadgets and gear can be the difference between staying comfortably organized and being completely disorganized. I understand.

I’m getting ready for a trip today, and since it’s fresh in my mind, I thought I’d give you an overview of the kit that makes all the difference.

1. Suitable bag

With a decent waterproof roller duffel bag, you won’t have to worry about your stuff getting wet.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

My grandfather’s adage was, “Everything has a place and everything has its place.” I think this advice is important when traveling.

Since bags are pretty personal, here are some general recommendations.

Waterproof Roller Duffel Bag: This takes all the worry out of getting things wet and gives you the choice to carry or roll your gear. They come in a variety of sizes, from small to large, to suit the lightness (or weight) of your trip. Sling Bag: Great for drones and cameras. I find it much more comfortable than a rucksack. You can swing the bag forward to retrieve your items without removing the bag. Shoulder Bag: Perfect for small day trips or carrying your laptop. 2. Apple AirTag

Apple AirTags are a staple in my travel kit.

ifeelstock – Stock.adobe.com

Apple AirTags are a lifesaver and I have them spread generously everywhere. One attached to my keys, another customized for my wallet, and some hidden inside my bag. (The bad guys are watching, so don’t leave them out of sight.)

We recommend buying the 4-pack of AirTags as they are much cheaper than buying them individually.

Samsung’s SmartTag+ or Tile are highly recommended if you’re in the Android ecosystem.

3. Grotag

GTLS (Gaseous Tritium Light Source) is the perfect tag for finding things in the dark, glowing for over 10 years without external power.

stock.adobe.com

You won’t believe how useful a little glowing tag can be to help you find things in the bottom of your bag or find your charger or power bank in a dark hotel room.

You can choose from two types:

If you’re handy with a 3D printer and don’t mind mixing glow-in-the-dark strontium aluminate with epoxy, you can make your own custom glow tags.

4. Keychain flashlight

I think a key holder light is essential.

Adrian Kingsley Hughes/ZDNET

These come in handy for everything from when the lights in your hotel room suddenly go out to rummaging around in your bag. My favorite is Nitecore GITD. It’s super bright, easily charged via USB, and can be used to spot counterfeit bills.

I think everyone is supposed to use their phone’s flashlight, which is a good backup for when the battery is low or when you just want a little light that you can clip between your teeth.

