Google fined $32.5 million in Sonos patent lawsuit

Google has to pay Sonos $32.5 million after a jury sided with the smart speaker maker over a patent infringement allegation.

On Friday, a jury reached a verdict in a lawsuit between Google and Sonos involving alleged patent infringement. A San Francisco legal battle ruled in Sonos’ favor, requiring Google to pay millions of dollars.

The lawsuit began with Sonos suing Google in early 2020, leading the speaker maker to claim Google infringed patents on multi-room audio for its speaker lineup and other devices. , reports Law360.

The verdict form provided to the jury covers two patents, the first being the “‘885 patent” covering simultaneous multi-room audio. For that patent, Google was unable to definitively prove that the patent was invalid, but at the same time Sonos was able to show that Google infringed claim 1 of the patent.

Earlier, a court ruled against Google, finding that its older products had infringed copyright. In this particular example, it was to determine whether new products since that ruling were infringing.

Regarding the second patent, “966,” which is about using a smartphone to control other devices, the jury again argued that Google failed to prove five patent claims invalid. However, Sonos also failed to prove that Google violated similar claims.

The jury found that Google should pay Sonos royalties of $2.30 per unit as damages. For 14 million units, the total amount due he would be $32,507,183.40.

After the lawsuit, Google argued that this was a “narrow dispute over some very specific features that are not commonly used” and focused on only one infringing patent. “We’ve always developed our own technology and competed on the best ideas. We’re looking at the next steps.”

Sonos was more congratulatory in a post-court statement, saying it thanked the jury for their time and diligence and “acknowledged the value of Sonos’ invention of the zone scene.” The ruling “reaffirms that Google is a serial infringer of our patent portfolio,” Sonos continued.

“In total, we believe Google infringes over 200 Sonos patents, and today’s damages judgment recognizes the extraordinary value of our intellectual property, based on a significant portion of our portfolio. It proves that,” the statement continued. “Our goal is to pay fair royalties for Sonos inventions that Google appropriates to us.”

Earlier in 2022, the US ITC upheld a ruling that Google had infringed five Sonos technology patents.

