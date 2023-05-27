AI of the week: AI heavyweights are changing the regulatory landscape





Keeping up with a rapidly changing industry like AI is no easy task. So, until AI can do it for you, here’s a quick roundup of the machine learning world’s story in recent weeks and notable research and experiments we haven’t covered alone.

This week, AI industry champions and disruptors, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, embarked on a friendly call with policymakers to lay down their visions for AI regulation. Altman told reporters in London that the EU’s AI bill, due to be enacted next year, could eventually lead OpenAI to withdraw its services from the EU.

“We will try to comply, but if we cannot comply, we will cease operations,” he said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also in London, stressed the need for “proper” AI guardrails that don’t stifle innovation. And Microsoft’s Brad Smith met with lawmakers in Washington to propose a five-point blueprint for AI public governance.

As long as they have something in common, tech giants are willing to be regulated as long as it doesn’t hinder their commercial ambitions. For example, Mr. Smith said that the pending legal question of whether using copyrighted data to train his AI (as Microsoft does) would be permissible under the U.S. fair use doctrine. Refused to mention the issue. The federal government will impose strict licensing requirements on AI training data. At this level, Microsoft and its rivals could be costly to do something similar.

Altman said the AI ​​law stipulates that companies publish a summary of the copyrighted data they used to train their AI models and take partial responsibility for how their systems are deployed downstream. seems to be objecting to Known as a computationally intensive process, he also questioned the requirements to reduce the energy consumption and resource usage of AI training.

The fate of overseas regulations remains unclear. But in the US, his OpenAI around the world may finally have their way. Altman last week persuaded members of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a carefully crafted statement about the dangers of AI and recommendations for regulating it. Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) said with particular respect: “Everyone, this is your chance to tell us the correct solution… speak plain English and tell us what rules should be enforced,” he said.

Suresh Venkatasabramanian, director of Brown University’s Center for Technology Responsibility, sums it up perhaps best in his comments to The Daily Beast. “We’re not asking an arsonist to be in charge of a fire department.” That’s what’s at stake here with AI. It will be the duty of legislators to resist the gaffes of tech executives and crack down where necessary. Time will tell if that will be the case.

Other notable AI headlines from the past few days include:

ChatGPT hits more devices: The OpenAIsChatGPT app is off to a great start, despite being US and iOS-only ahead of expansion to 11 more global markets, writes Sarah. The app has already surpassed 500,000 downloads in its first six days, according to App Tracker. It ranks as one of the best performing new apps released both this year and last year, only Trump-backed Twitter clone “Truth Social” coming out in February 2022. became the top. OpenAI proposes a regulatory body. AI is developing so quickly and the dangers it poses are so obvious that OpenAI leadership believes the world needs an international regulatory body like nuclear power. The OpenAI co-founders argued this week that the pace of AI innovation is too rapid to expect existing authorities to adequately curb the technology and that new authorities are needed. Generative AI Comes to Google Search: Google announced this week that it will begin opening up access to new generative AI features in Search after teasing it at his I/O event earlier this month. With this new update, users can easily stay on top of new or complex topics, find quick tips for specific questions, and get more information like customer ratings and prices in product search. Google said. TikTok tests bot: With chatbots all the rage, it’s no surprise that TikTok is testing its own bot. The bot, called “Tako,” has undergone limited testing in select markets and appears on the right side of the TikTok interface, above user profiles and other likes, comments and bookmarks buttons. With a tap, users can ask Tako various questions about the video they’re watching, or ask for recommendations to discover new content. Google on AI pact: Google’s Sundar Pichai has agreed to work with European lawmakers on what he calls an “AI pact”. It appears to set temporary, self-imposed rules and standards pending the development of formal regulations on AI. According to the memo, the European Union’s intention is to launch an AI pact “that will voluntarily involve all major European and non-European AI players” ahead of the aforementioned pan-EU AI law legal deadline. It is said that Human but made with AI: With Spotifys AI DJ, the company has created an AI based on the voice of a real person, namely Xavier “X” Jernigan, head of cultural partnerships and podcast host. have trained Now it looks like streamers could repurpose the same technology for advertising. According to a statement from The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, the streaming service uses AI technology that can use the audio of a podcast host to create ads for the host to read, without the host actually reading and recording the ad copy. is being developed. Product images powered by generative AI: At this week’s Google Marketing live event, Google announced the launch of Product Studio, a new tool that makes it easy for sellers to create product images using generative AI. Brands will be able to create images within Merchant Center Next, Google’s platform for businesses, and control how their products appear in his Google searches. Microsoft is building chatbots into Windows. Microsoft has built his ChatGPT-based Bing experience directly into Windows 11, with a few twists to help users get agents to help them navigate his OS. The new Windows Copilot aims to make it easier for Windows users to find and adjust settings without digging deep into Windows submenus. However, this tool also allows users to summarize clipboard contents and compose text. Anthropic Raises More Funding: Anthropic, a prominent generative AI startup co-founded by an OpenAI veteran, raised $450 million in a Series C funding round led by Spark Capital. Anthropic did not disclose how much its business was valued in the round. However, proposal documents we obtained in March suggest that the size could reach $4 billion. Adobe introduces generative AI to Photoshop: Photoshop introduces generative AI this week, allowing users to extend beyond image borders, add objects to images, and use new generative fills with AI-generated backgrounds A number of features have been added that allow you to This feature allows you to remove them with much more precision than the previously available content-aware fills. This feature is currently only available in beta versions of Photoshop. But they have already left some graphic designers puzzled about the future of the industry.Other machine learning

Bill Gates may not be an AI expert, but he is very wealthy and has always made the right decisions. As he told Fortune, he turned out to be bullish on personal AI agents. “Whoever gets a personal agent is a big deal because you’ll never go to a search site again, you’ll never go to a productivity site, and you never will.” to Amazon. It’s never said how exactly this will happen, but his intuition that people don’t want to get in trouble for using a compromised search or productivity engine is probably not off the mark.

Little is known about AI model risk assessment as the science evolves. Google DeepMind (a newly-founded super-entity consisting of Google Brain and DeepMind) and its collaborators around the world are trying to get the ball moving forward, with “powerful skills in manipulation, deception, and cyberattacks” such as Created a model evaluation framework for ‘extreme risk’. attacks, or other dangerous abilities. ’ Well, that’s a start.

Particle physicists find interesting ways to apply machine learning to their research. “We’ve found that we can infer very complex, high-dimensional beam shapes from a surprisingly small amount of data,” says SLAC’s Auralee Edelen. They created a model to help predict the shape of the particle beam inside the accelerator. This typically takes thousands of data points and a lot of computation time. This is much more efficient and helps make accelerators easier to use everywhere. Next is “Experimentally demonstrate an algorithm for reconstructing a complete He 6D phase-space distribution”. OK!

Adobe Research and MIT have collaborated on the interesting computer vision problem of telling which pixels in an image represent the same material. This is a very subtle distinction, as an object can have multiple materials, colors, and other visual aspects, but it’s also an intuitive distinction. I had to build a new synthetic dataset for that, which didn’t work at first. So they ended up tweaking an existing CV model based on that data, and the problem was solved. Why is this useful? It’s hard to say, but it’s cool.

In general, large language models are primarily trained in English for a variety of reasons, but obviously the sooner they work in Spanish, Japanese, and Hindi as well, the better. BLOOMChat is a new model built on BLOOM, currently supports 46 languages ​​and competes with GPT-4 and others. This is still pretty , so don’t put it into production. However, it might be perfect for testing AI-related products in multiple languages.

NASA has announced new funding for SBIR II, which contains some interesting AI snippets.

Geolabe uses AI trained on satellite data to detect and predict groundwater variability and hopes to apply its model to a new constellation of NASA satellites launching later this year.

Zeus AI is working on creating a “3D atmospheric profile” using algorithms based on satellite imagery. This is basically a thicker version of the already existing 2D maps of temperature, humidity, etc.

Computational power is very limited in space, so some reasoning can be done, but training is short-lived. However, IEEE researchers want to create a SWaP-efficient neuromorphic processor for training AI models on the fly.

Robots that operate autonomously in high-stakes situations typically require a human supervisor, and Picknick says that such bots have visual perception of intent, such as how to reach to open a door. We are considering making it so that it can be communicated systematically so that it does not require much administrator intervention. Probably a good idea.

