China doubles down on AI and microchips amid tech war with US | International





China does not want to be left behind in the global race for technological supremacy, which is a major source of geopolitical tensions with the United States, in the development of two key ingredients: artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors. I do not want. Recognizing the vital importance of these two areas to China’s economic and military future, Washington seeks to limit China’s access to the cutting-edge technologies it needs to produce advanced technology. Meanwhile, the Chinese government is redoubled efforts to find domestic solutions. high tech microchip. Amid big investments and China’s President Xi Jinping’s call for self-sufficiency in science and technology, part of China’s strategy is to foster a more rapid development and create a cooperative environment that will help the Asian giants catch up faster. Focused. along with the west.

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology Mei Jiangping said in a speech at the ZGC Forum on Friday that there are still gaps in various areas vital to AI progress compared to developed countries. AI is one of the hottest topics at a tech fair in Zhongguancun, Beijing, a tech hub on the outskirts of China’s capital. During her appearance, Mei called on all parties to exchange ideas and contribute to putting China’s next-generation AI and the country’s science and technology industry on par with the rest of the world.

Given the implications of technology being discussed at the ZGC Forum, it is clear that this conference, which hosts all kinds of events such as sustainable development, financial technology, smart cities, and the search for young entrepreneurs with the ability to change society, has political implications. The importance of innovation in the world and in state-owned enterprises. In a presentation on AI, Dr. Yu Yue of the China Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance declared that China will promote technological growth by establishing a nationwide network of AI developers. We want all computing centers to achieve high quality development, he said. And horizontally, we want to build an extensive network that connects computing centers to carry out wide-ranging collaboration and ensure that AI technology can adopt new development models.

To mark the kickoff of the ZGC Forum on Thursday, Xi sent the letter, which did not go into detail, but did not explicitly mention US regulations, stressing the need for greater global cooperation. As the new phase of technological revolution and industrial transformation continues to evolve, humanity needs more than ever international cooperation, openness and sharing to address common development challenges, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua. President Xi wrote that The first day of the forum featured speeches by celebrities such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In a speech via video link, Gates said China could make a unique contribution to sharing its technology and lessons learned, according to Chinese state media.

The forum is being held against the backdrop of tensions between the United States and China, with the February incident in which the United States shot down a Chinese reconnaissance balloon that flew over the United States, as well as a series of disputes over Taiwan that have strained relations. getting worse. Airspace without permission. But in recent weeks, there have been signs that the term, used by US President Joe Biden during last weekend’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, will unravel.

Further evidence of a possible improvement in relations came in Thursday’s meeting between China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his US Commerce Minister Gina Raimondo. During the meeting, described by Washington as a candid meeting, the two men discussed the damage each country has done to the other in the area of ​​microchips. Wentao expressed significant concerns about US policies toward China on economic trade and semiconductors, as well as issues related to export controls and foreign investment screening, according to Xinhua news agency. Raimond, meanwhile, expressed concern over China’s increasing restrictions on U.S. interests in Asian countries, including a recent ban on the use of semiconductors made by U.S. company Micron in major infrastructure projects.

The Chinese government’s move has been interpreted, in part, as a reaction to the U.S. government’s October decision to restrict exports of microchip manufacturing technology to China to avoid China’s development of cutting-edge weapons. there is These microprocessors are also needed in other cutting-edge areas such as AI and smart electric vehicles. In addition, Taiwan produces 60% of the world’s microchips and 90% of the cutting-edge variants, so it has a lot to do with this conflict (Taiwan could build her 3-nanometer chip). China, on the other hand, is catching up). ). In March, in an unusually blunt denunciation, Mr. Xi accused the United States of leading Western strategies of containment, encirclement and repression against China to undermine the country’s development.

There was an air of confidence about the future at the ZGC forum. This problem will soon be overcome, we did the same earlier in history, said EL PAS on the stand of Beijing Post and Telecommunications University, one of China’s most prestigious educational institutions. Huo Jiaqi, 23, a graduate student, said. Institutions in the fields of cable and wireless communications, IT and electronics. Around him is a huge space to showcase technological advances, with a little bit of everything: smart humanoid robots, police robots, drones, Metaverse avatars of him striding on LED screens. was

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more news coverage in English from EL PAS USA Edition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.elpais.com/international/2023-05-27/amid-tech-war-with-us-china-redoubles-ai-and-microchip-efforts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos