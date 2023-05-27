How to Uncover a House’s History with Hidden Google Maps Tools





Google Maps has been around for quite some time, and one of its most useful features, called Street View, gives you a virtual view of your home’s curb appeal, making you feel like you’re actually there. This is a great tool especially if you’re going to a new place and want to get a good idea of ​​what the area and landscape are like first.

Click to get our free Cyberguy newsletter with quick tips, tech reviews, security alerts, and easy how-tos to get smarter

But did you know that you can go back in time and see what a place looked like years ago? You can also see what your home used to look like. Depending on the location, the photos may not be updated every year, but you can go back 10-15 years.

Here’s how to access this feature:

You can even see what your home looked like in the old days, because Google Maps stores all the images taken everywhere, all the way back to 2007. (CyberGuy.com)

How to see an old location in Google Maps on your laptop Go to the Google Maps website and enter the address in the search bar

To find out how to find old locations on Google Maps, follow these steps: (CyberGuy.com)

On the left, click the photo of your location just above the address.

A view of Google Maps. You can find photos of your current location. (CyberGuy.com)

You can use street view and 360 degrees to see the street, or move the arrows on the screen to see other parts of the area. (CyberGuy.com)

You should see a small black box inside the large Street View image. Click “Show more dates”

You can view more dates by clicking the black box in the upper left corner. (CyberGuy.com)

Previous photos of the searched location are displayed at the bottom of the screen

A current image of the location you searched for and a previous photo of the area will be displayed on the screen. (CyberGuy.com)

Read more: How to let your loved ones know you’re always safe on Google Maps

How to see an old location in Google Maps on your phone Go to the Google Maps website and enter the address in the search bar

Google Maps allows you to view old locations on your phone. (CyberGuy.com)

Click the photo of your current location in the middle of the screen, below the map

Choose a photo of your place. (CyberGuy.com)

Click the small white circle that appears in the upper right corner of the screen

Click the small white circle on the top right of the screen. (CyberGuy.com)

Tap the address in the white area below the property image at the bottom of the screen, then tap the words ‘See more dates’.

Click on the address in the white section at the bottom,[日付をもっと見る]Click. (CyberGuy.com)

Previous photos of the searched location are displayed at the bottom of the screen.By tapping each item, you can see the state of the property at that time.

See historical images of what homes, gardens and grounds may have looked like years ago. (CyberGuy.com)

What other features does Google Maps have?

Google Maps has many other useful features. Here are some of my favorites.

How to make sure you’re not accidentally sharing your location

multiple different views

When checking places, you can do more than just look at Street View. Google Maps offers several different views depending on your needs, such as Traffic View, Transit View, and Bike View. Here’s how to select a different view:

Go to the Google Maps website. Enter the address in the search bar.at the bottom of the map[レイヤー]Click.[その他]Click. Select the view you want to see from the options listed.

For more of my tips, visit tocyberguy.com/newsletter and subscribe to the free Cyberguy Reports newsletter.

nearby stores

Google Maps also shows many useful places near where you’re searching, such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Here’s how to find these options:

Go to the Google Maps website. Enter the address in the search bar. At the top of the map you’ll see a number of options to choose from. Select what you’re looking for (pharmacy, ATM, etc.) and the map will zoom out to the closest location.

Google Maps also shows many useful places near where you’re searching, such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions. (CyberGuy.com)

Read more: Apple Maps features to help you find parking spaces

send to phone

If you need a map with you while you’re on the go, you can send your location from your computer to your phone if you have a Google account.

Sign in to your Google account. Go to the Google Maps website. Enter the address in the search bar.[電話に送信]Click. Choose to text or email the location. Kurt’s key points

Everyone is a little nostalgic. So let’s check out the awesome feature of Google Maps that lets you explore imagery of places dating back to 2007. Whether you’re using a laptop or mobile phone, search for a place, select a photo of the place,[日付をもっと見る]Select an option. It’s an interesting way to see how the place has changed over time. That’s not all. Google Maps also offers other useful features, such as different views (traffic, transit, bike) and nearby store recommendations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you tried any of these tricks within Google Maps yet? Do you think your home’s public street imagery should be controlled by you or Google? Email us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

For more of my tips, visit CyberGuy.com/Newsletter and subscribe to the free CyberGuy Reports newsletter.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. all rights reserved.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning technology journalist with a passion for technology, gear and gadgets, and a morning “FOX & Friends” contributor to Fox News and FOX Business to make life better. I’m here. Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/how-uncover-homes-history-hidden-google-maps-tool The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos