Should you buy the Google Pixel Fold or wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?





The Google Pixel Fold is probably the most eye-catching and exciting foldable smartphone released in 2023 so far. This is Google’s debut foldable phone, but even though it’s the company’s first attempt at it, it has a few key advantages over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and, in fact, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Based on leaks and rumors, this phone could surpass that phone in 2018. A number of ways too.

The Google Pixel Fold is available for pre-order now, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 probably won’t hit the market until at least late July, and the two phones are likely to be similarly expensive, so Google’s foldable device isn’t the only option. Should I buy it or should I wait for Samsung?

It’s up to you to decide, but to help you with your decision, we’ve highlighted the main advantages each foldable may have over the other. For the Pixel Fold, this is based on specs and impressions confirmed by the Google Pixel Fold’s actual review, while for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, it’s based on rumors and past formats.

Pixel Fold available sooner

The Pixel Fold is available for pre-order now (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Google Pixel Fold is available for pre-order now and will ship on June 27th, which is still about a month ahead of the rumored July 26th announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It’s half way ahead of the Fold 5’s rumored shipping date of August 11th.

So if time is of the essence, it’s worth picking up the Pixel Fold, as you may have to wait a little longer for Samsung’s next foldable flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will almost certainly be more powerful

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a powerful phone (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Google never really aimed to be the most powerful of its phones, and the Pixel Fold is no exception. It uses the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

So, considering these phones launched in October 2022, this isn’t a particularly new chipset. It’s not particularly old either, but even at launch it wasn’t the best chipset available in terms of horsepower. In fact, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is actually slightly more powerful according to benchmarks.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be featured in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, is a big jump, especially since the Z Fold 5 will definitely feature Samsung’s own “for Galaxy” version found in products like Samsung. Powerful for Galaxy S23 is still slightly faster.

That said, in my hands-on experience with the Pixel Fold, I found the phone’s responsiveness to be “good.” As such, most users may not need the extra power that a comparable product from Samsung would provide.

Pixel Fold could have a wider, more usable cover display

Google Pixel Fold has a nice looking cover screen (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanof)

One of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s weakest points is its cover screen. 6.2 inches is a reasonable size. In fact, it’s larger than the Pixel Fold’s 5.8-inch display, but its unconventional 23.1:9 aspect ratio makes it very narrow vertically, which makes it feel a bit cramped and harder to use than traditional smartphone displays. .

The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may suffer from the same issues as its predecessor in this regard, but the Pixel Fold will have a wider 17.5:9 cover screen, making it look like a normal smartphone. and is suitable for media consumption.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have smaller bezels

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has smaller bezels (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Pixel Fold’s cover screen may be better, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s main folding display may have edges. Or at least that bezel might have an edge. That’s because the bezels around the Pixel Fold’s main display are distractingly large.

It’s much larger than the bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it’s almost certainly bigger than the bezel on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Pixel Fold could have a better camera

Google Pixel Fold has a promising camera (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s triple-lens rear camera is actually quite good, but according to leaks, it doesn’t look like there will be any major changes for the Z Fold 5. It will probably still have a 50MP main camera, though some newer sensors may be used. 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto camera. The final product will probably feature a 3x optical zoom.

The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, has a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. Similar specs on paper, but with 5x optical magnification you can zoom even further.

Additionally, in our hands-on review, we were impressed with all the cameras the Pixel Fold has to offer. This bodes well. Google tends to deliver impressive photo results, so don’t be surprised if Pixel beats Samsung here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could have even more storage

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with tons of storage (Image credit: Future / Lanc eUlanoff)

If you really want all the storage you can get, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to be your pick of these two phones, as it’s likely to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with up to 1TB of storage built-in. It may be your best option.

The Google Pixel Fold, on the other hand, has a maximum capacity of 512GB, so it’s only half that. Still, 512GB should be enough for most people, even if the higher-capacity model sold out in the US just days after it first became available.

Pixel Fold likely looks like a traditional smartphone

The Google Pixel Fold looks a lot like a regular smartphone (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Not only is the Pixel Fold’s cover screen shaped more like a typical smartphone display than the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s, but the whole thing actually looks more like a regular smartphone than Samsung expects.

This is helped by the fact that it’s the thinnest foldable phone available at just 5.8mm unfolded and 12.1mm folded.

Even the latter is thicker than your average non-foldable phone, but not as thick as other foldable phones. That said, when combined with a more smartphone-like shape and similar design details to the Pixel 7 Pro, this could potentially fill the phone portion of the phone/tablet combination offered by a foldable device better than Samsung’s rivals. means high.

