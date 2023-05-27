EU Official Says Twitter Has Broken EU Voluntary Pact Against Disinformation





Twitter’s logo can be seen on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on the awning of the building that houses Twitter’s New York offices. Twitter has pulled out of a European Union voluntary agreement to combat online misinformation, a senior EU official said on Friday. May 26, 2023.Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Twitter has pulled out of the European Union’s voluntary agreement to combat online misinformation, a senior EU official announced on Friday.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton has tweeted that Twitter has pulled out of the EU’s disinformation “code of practice” that other major social media platforms have pledged to support. But he added that Twitter’s “obligations” remain, citing the EU’s new stringent digital regulations that take effect in August.

“You can run away, but you can’t hide,” Bretton said.

San Francisco-based Twitter, like most media inquiries, responded with an automated reply and did not comment.

The decision to abandon the fight against misinformation is seen as the latest move to loosen the reins at the social media company that billionaire owner Elon Musk bought last year. In pursuing his goal of turning Twitter into a digital town square, he rescinded previous anti-misinformation rules and threw verification systems and content management policies into chaos.

Google, TikTok, Microsoft, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta have signed an EU treaty requiring companies to measure their efforts to fight misinformation and issue regular reports on their progress. is one of the companies.

There were already signs that Twitter wasn’t ready to deliver on its promises. Earlier this year, the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-member European Commission, criticized Twitter for failing to provide a full regulatory first report, providing little concrete information. It said it did not provide any target data.

Bretton said fighting disinformation would become a “legal obligation” under new digital rules that incorporate codes of practice.

“Our team will be ready for enforcement,” he said.

