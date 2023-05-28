Elon Musk just gave the go-ahead to expand in our brains





Elon Musk, who already lives rent-free in many of our hearts, just upgraded his status to full tenant. Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink has received approval to begin clinical trials in humans, a monumental step for an ambitious company already plagued by federal investigations. Musk imagines putting brain chips in humans on his to-do list to fix Twitter by 2024.

In announcing that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for human clinical trials, Neuralink emphasizes the importance of this milestone, which is an important first step in leveraging Neuralinks technology to help more people. said it is. In fact, implanted chips send brain signals to computers, and Musk’s grandiose visions could make paralyzed people walk again, and even cure brain diseases. That’s what it means.

Neuralink has kept the details of the FDA approval and the start of clinical trials a secret, only saying it has not yet recruited for clinical trials that would certainly draw long lines of volunteers from mask fans. . And while Musk is preoccupied with space rockets and Twitter, the company lags behind its competitors.

Just last year, Fortune magazine published an in-depth report that took readers inside Neuralink, suggesting not only that Musk might oversell the capabilities of Neuralink technology (but that it could be released to humans as soon as possible). (While rushing for a transplant), he also revealed that he had barely been in touch because he was juggling his time. Tesla and SpaceX.

According to Fortune magazine, Musk’s appearances in the Neuralinks office were infrequent, appearing once a week before gradually reducing his cameos to twice a quarter. Still, his visit resembled a magical showpook that you would miss in a blink of an eye. He will be gone within hours. How does he now balance his responsibilities as the de facto CEO of Neuralinks going into human trials (it’s not even entirely clear who Neuralink’s official CEO is) and his role at Twitter and Tesla? I still don’t know if I’m taking it.

In perhaps perfect timing, Mr. Musk appointed former NBC advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO a few weeks ago. But he will take on the role of Twitter’s chief technology officer and executive chairman, driven by a lofty vision to revolutionize all the apps that affectionately call the platform “X.”

If only a year ago Musk was struggling to get involved in a myriad of ambitious and potentially deadly projects (not to mention 10 children), adding a ball to his juggling It’s hard to see how things could be more organized and efficient. Clearly, these human experiments require a lot of diligence and attention from the leadership of Neuralinks. After all, even Mr. Musk’s biggest critics don’t want to see it fail. I’m sure you are. But I do wonder how soon Musk will introduce the verified Tesla owner checkmark to Neuralink. Ah, synergies will be created!

Amazon removes climate target. E-commerce giant Amazon has set a goal of making 50% of its shipments net-zero carbon by 2030. However, Amazon decided that its so-called zero-shipment target could only be achieved 10 years later than originally planned, so it removed that announcement and added a new target. Achieving targets for broader climate commitments. In a statement to insiders, Amazon said it no longer makes sense to set separate, narrow goals that apply only to one part of its business, although it has previously said it is committed to achieving them. Withdrawal of the shipping pledge would change operations to encourage expedited delivery encouraging subscribers to participate in the Prime program despite the increased fossil fuel emissions from the vehicles and aircraft involved. It shows that you are not ready.

Nvidias AI-Powered Rise Near Trillion Dollar Club. Nvidia’s market cap jumped $184 billion on Thursday after company executives announced bullish forecasts for AI chip sales. The daily gains are very high, with only Apple, Amazon and Microsoft at the top. Fortune spoke with investment research expert David Trainer, who said graphics chip makers need to stay ahead of the curve at unwavering speed to reward investors. So far, investors don’t seem to have any doubts. Nvidia’s shares rose another 2.6% in midday trading on Friday, pushing its market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion.

Microsoft recommends regulating advanced AI models. Microsoft has also pushed back after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier this month recommended new rules and government agencies to address the risks of artificial general intelligence. The company said on Thursday that its AI “foundation model” should be licensed and regulated by a new agency. The regulatory framework could borrow the pages of financial services firms that prevent money laundering and sanctions violations by understanding their customers’ frameworks, Microsoft said.

“I almost lost my life because of the autopilot.”

Customer complaints about Tesla’s fully self-driving capabilities. This is his one of many reported in the US, Europe and Asia from 2015 until his March 2022. German news publication Handelsblatt found data on thousands of customer complaints leaked, with customers reporting 2,400 of his self-driving features. – Acceleration issues and his 1,500 brake issues such as phantom stops.

YouTube is ending its Stories feature. After seven years, YouTube is ending its Stories feature that allows users to share temporary posts that disappear after a set period of time. The Verge reports that users will not be able to post Stories starting June 26, and existing posts will be deleted after a week.

After becoming a signature feature of Snapchat, Stories were copied to other social platforms such as Instagram and Twitter and are now defunct. So it can’t be replicated anywhere, and now YouTube is offering users instead to Shorts, which CEO Neil Mohan believes will help solve the ad revenue problem, and community posts where users can vote, quiz, and share videos. I urge you to pay attention.

