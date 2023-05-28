Amazon Fire Max 11, Echo Pop Pre-Order





Amazon is known for its unique line of technology gadgets, including televisions, streaming devices, tablets, wireless earbuds, e-readers, and smart speakers. The company recently launched several new products, all of which are available for pre-order now.

Amazon has launched a new Amazon Fire Tablet Max 11 tablet and several new Echo devices.

Illustration: Forbes / Photo: Retailer

Along with announcing a sleek new 11-inch tablet, the company also announced new Amazon Echo Buds, Amazon Echo Pop smart speakers, and two new versions of the Echo 5. If you’re looking to get your hands on these now, don’t worry most of us on Amazon. The new gadget will ship soon, and the tablet will ship in his mid-June.

Amazon is shining a light on its Fire tablet line with the company’s first premium model, the Amazon Fire Max 11. The tablet ditched Amazon’s familiar colorful, plastic-like design for a sleek and stylish aluminum chassis that looks equally good in your living room or at home. Boardroom. This tablet is well above what its more mature tablet competitors are offering at this price point. It also supports an optional $35 pressure sensitive stylus. You can buy the stylus separately or as part of a bundle with a keyboard case ($329 all-in including tablet). If you’re looking for a writable tablet, the Fire Max 11 is the most affordable option. Keyboard Case is a useful add-on. The Bluetooth keyboard draws power from your tablet and has well-spaced keys for comfortable typing.

The tablet has a 2.2GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, which Amazon says is 50% faster than the current Fire HD 10 tablet. It also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If you’re short on storage, you can add a microSD card up to 1TB. This tablet runs the latest version of Fire OS and supports home hub and split screen views so you can take notes while making a Zoom call at the same time. The 11-inch display measures 2,000 x 1,200 pixels for vivid colors and crisp text. Other useful features include a fingerprint sensor built into the power button and USB-C charging. The tablet’s interface continues to cater to users of Amazon’s media and commerce services, but its design and accessories tell a different story. Amazon’s first growing Fire tablet also focuses on mainstream productivity.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is available for pre-order now and will start shipping on June 14th.

The new Amazon Echo Buds offer an affordable option for Alexa-enabled earbuds without noise cancellation. Priced at just $50 less than the 2021 Echo Buds, these redesigned wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear construction that takes full advantage of 12mm drivers to deliver rich, clear audio. is. Whether you’re listening to music, taking hands-free calls, or interacting with your Alexa digital assistant, these earbuds provide comfort, convenience, and quality sound.

Amazon Echo Buds come with a charging case. Up to 20 hours of use on a full charge. You can also pair with multiple Bluetooth devices. These aren’t the most feature-packed wireless earbuds on the market, but you get quality audio at a very affordable price.

The Amazon Echo Buds are available for pre-order now and will start shipping on June 7th.

The new Echo Pop is an all-new design Alexa-enabled smart speaker available in four colors: Lavender Bloom, Charcoal, Glacier White, and Midnight Teal. The hemispherical shape is beautiful from the outside and blends in with the interior of any room. This speaker features a distinctive front directional speaker capable of delivering rich, clear, room-filling sound that exceeds what the Echo Dot can achieve.

As you can imagine, this smart speaker can respond to verbal commands and questions at any time, so you can control other smart gear in your home, get answers to your questions, and use various Amazon services like Amazon Music. You can Priced at just $40, the Amazon Echo Pop is the perfect smart speaker addition to any home.

For a limited time, trade in your old Echo smart speaker and get 25% off when you pre-order an Amazon Echo Pop. Shipping will begin on May 31st.

The Amazon Echo Show product combines the functionality of a smart speaker with a full-color touchscreen. With it, you can stream video content, join video calls, view your favorite photos, shop on Amazon, and more. Echo Show 5 also works with popular video doorbells, so you can see who’s who at your doorstep without getting up from your favorite couch or chair.

What makes this 5th generation smart home hub different from its predecessors is that it runs 20% faster and produces enhanced bass and clearer sound. This is most noticeable when streaming music, audiobooks, or your favorite podcasts. Thanks to Matter’s support, connecting and controlling your smart home gear via this smart home hub has never been easier.

Start pre-ordering for the Amazon Echo Show 5 now. Shipping will begin on May 31st.

This fifth Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids is, as the name suggests, made for kids. The chassis has a nifty space theme suitable for any kid-friendly space, and its software provides kid-friendly responses to Alexa’s questions and commands. Tell jokes, help with homework, and stream age-appropriate music and audiobooks. There are also explicit lyric filters and adjustable parental controls.

For example, parents can set their child’s age, use smart speakers to monitor activity, and set bedtime limits. Like all Amazon’s tech gear for kids, the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids comes with her 2-year worry-free warranty, and if damaged, Amazon will replace or repair it for free. It also gives him a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The service offers thousands of age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games, and more without ads. Another fun feature is that kids can use Create with Alexa to co-create visual stories and incorporate themes like dinosaurs and the jungle. Priced at just $100, the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids gives young people a smart and convenient home hub with access to only the right content. This gives him one less thing for parents to worry about when their child streams music, videos, and other types of content from the internet.

Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids now and you’ll receive it on May 31st when the product officially launches.

