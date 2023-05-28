Google AI-powered search is rolling out — 3 things to expect and how to register





Google, the library that spans all of digital time and space to the internet, is expanding access to new generative AI experiences for search. You might be one of the lucky few who get to try out this new feature with just a few clicks.

The generative AI experience for search was announced at Google I/O and aims to give Googlers a faster, more natural approach to finding the information they need online, similar to Microsoft’s Bing Chat. One big difference between the two is that people are actually using Google Search.

So how can you get in on the action and what can you expect? Dig a little deeper into Google’s latest AI-powered experiment and read on for more.

How do I access Google’s search generation experience?

If you want access to Google’s new Search Generative Experience, you should act now, as this feature can only be tested for a limited time. Participation requires an active US Google Account, but other regions are currently unable to participate in the preview.

Once logged into your account, you can join the waitlist by tapping the Labs icon in the top left corner of the Google app (for Android and iOS), Chrome’s new tab page on desktop, or by visiting labs.google . com/search.

(Image source: Google)

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be notified by email when a specific Labs experiment becomes available for testing. In addition to the Search Generative Experience, you’ll also have access to other limited-time features like Code Hints. Code hints can use AI to help you write faster, smarter scripts and answer how-to style questions about various programming languages ​​(C). , C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, etc.), tools, algorithms.

Another limited-time feature available is Add to Spreadsheet. It’s a quick and easy way to add your search results directly to a Google Sheets file and easily share them with others.

Google Search Generated Experience — What’s New?

The new AI-powered search experience is designed to help users understand searched topics faster, while presenting new perspectives and insights. Google hopes this will result in a smoother and easier search experience that uses natural language to deliver the results he’s looking for in a single search. This means you don’t have to manually piece together the scattered information from numerous searches.

Google wants it, but how will this change actually show up for us? Snapshot! A snapshot is generated and displayed at the top of each Google search results page, providing contextual help and information based on what you’re searching for. These colorful boxes are pretty hard to miss (which have their pros and cons) and try to speed up your search process with important information and definitive answers.

Here are three key areas where snapshots are useful when using the new search generation experience:

(Image credit: Google) 1. Simplify complex topics

If you’ve ever had the random urge to know just about everything there is to know about combustion engines, black holes, etc., that a simple Google search could lead you down a rabbit hole of jargon. You know Too complicated explanation.

Thankfully, Google’s SGE snapshot feature allows us to condense all the information into one or two handy bite-sized paragraphs, along with some useful links if you’d like to learn more. .

If you’re still lost, like me, you can also ask follow-up questions from within the snapshot. “Could you please describe me as if she was 5? Google it.”

2. Providing tips and tricks

Being able to search using natural language means that AI-powered SGE can more easily contextualize its results. As a result, Google not only helps you find the information you’re looking for more clearly, but also gives you some helpful suggestions and helpful tips.

Like a digital grandma who wants to share her wisdom with you, search “how long does it take to cook chicken?” Google Grandma will not only answer, but also give you tips on which recipes you should aim for. also provides some .

3. Highlighting related products

Entering vague product descriptions and performing searches is likely to be one of Google’s main uses today. And it’s about to turn from the confusing experience of comparing prices across several tabs and grids to simply browsing a short list of products. is actually appropriate.

When you ask Google to look for a new mouse, you’ll usually get a series of results from various sites handpicking the best mouse you can buy. But with the new SGE, you can get your work done faster and farther. You can ask Google to find “the best gaming mice that look really cool on Twitch”. Then, as if he’s AI-generated magic, we see a snapshot of him with enough RGB blinks to warrant an epileptic warning.

(Image source: Google) Outlook

This is just the first step in what is arguably a long and difficult journey for Google to try to bring AI to its services. So while the first tests may not be all that revolutionary for your browsing experience, they definitely help lay the groundwork for the tech giant to do even more great things in the future.

It seems that socializing with AI is always fun, without Bing’s personality or the Bard’s outright stupidity, but Google’s search generation experience at least adds a touch of AI flair to mundane activities. . Sign up for Google Labs today to experience this experiment firsthand.

Excited about Google’s new wave of AI capabilities? In addition to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more, keep an eye on Laptop Mag for the latest news in the AI ​​era.

