PTC: A quiet tech giant with a strong Israeli backbone





Boston – Expansive convention show floor – crammed with booths with augmented reality headsets, 3D printers, drones and mini-golf courses; Spectacular concerts featuring artists are held. Country Star – At his LiveWorx conference at his PTC over the course of his week in Boston, everyone helped him say one thing. “PTC is a big deal and you should know it.”

For those of you who don’t know.

For most people, the term “PTC” doesn’t come to mind, nor does it come to mind when asked for the name of a large tech company that dominates a corner of the market. But for many engineers, manufacturers and designers around the world, PTC is an integral part of their daily work.

PTC may not be a familiar name to the less tech-savvy consumer, but the future of innovation—and our daily lives along the way—is what PTC has and will do. It is certainly worth acknowledging the enormous impact it continues to have.

PTC is a global software company that provides a wide range of technology solutions and services aimed at driving digital transformation and enabling enterprises to create, operate and service products in a smart, connected world. PTC’s solutions are primarily focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Product Lifecycle Management, and Computer Aided Design (CAD) areas.

Mr. Heppelmann (right) with Prof. Uli Sivan, President of Technion. (Credit: RAMI SHLUSH, TECHNION)

The name of the company may be unfamiliar to many, but PTC is responsible for the development and engineering of products for many well-known companies, from cars to shoes to jet engines to speakers. Its customers include Radeon, NASA, Lockheed Martin, US Army and Navy, Volvo, Toyota, Deckers and hundreds of others. As a rule of thumb, you’ll probably be manipulating something that PTC touches on every week, if not every day.

The company’s annual event, PTC LiveWorx, is a technology conference that brings together industry leaders, technology experts and innovators from a wide range of disciplines to discuss and showcase the latest trends, advancements and applications in digital transformation. LiveWorx provides a platform for attendees to explore new technologies, network with colleagues, attend educational sessions, participate in hands-on workshops, and learn from industry thought leaders.

PTC’s Israeli DNA

During the conference, conversations with a group of PTC executives in Israel revealed that Israel and Israeli engineers have played a major role in the founding and development of the company and its many successes.

Although PTC is based in Boston, it conducts the majority of its R&D in Israel and operates from hubs in Haifa and Herzliya. The company’s relationship with its Israel office has grown dramatically since its inception in the 1990s, with the establishment of a partnership between PTC and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Israel’s leading technical university, including research and innovation collaboration and talent development. I have reached. Recruitment at a Haifa-based university and his PTC academic program.

Working with Technion helps PTC stay connected to cutting-edge research, technology advancements, and industry trends. By partnering with leading academic institutions like Technion, PTC gains insight into the latest developments in engineering, computer science, and related fields. This knowledge informs PTC’s product development strategy and helps shape product direction to meet evolving market needs.

PTC executives say there could be more potential collaborations with Israeli facilities in the future. Several academic groups have already approached his PTC, but the company has been cautious so far.

“Our cooperation with the Technion has also attracted interest from other universities. Vice President Alex Shakewski said.

Creo+ is the new buzz in 3D engineering

One of the highlights of the conference was the launch of Creo+, a cloud-based version of one of PTC’s flagship products, Creo.

Creo is a CAD software suite that offers a range of tools for 3D modeling, simulation, visualization and manufacturing preparation, helping engineers and designers create and iterate product designs efficiently.

According to PTC CEO Jim Hepelman, Creo+ offers the same functionality as its predecessor, but runs in a cloud-based model. This allows for more versatile workflow opportunities for his engineering team, essentially turning the product into his Google Docs, but when it comes to 3D modeling and design: The demo showcased his Creo+ feature that allows multiple users to work on the same project at the same time. , real-time updates are reflected in each user’s instance of the program.

Creo+ is part of a multi-pronged business strategy that PTC is implementing to launch cloud-based versions of each platform. In doing so, the company aims to improve the accessibility and scalability of its products. Heppelmann explained that the company’s cloud-based offerings run on a platform called PTC Atlas.

“We chose the name Atlas because, like mythology, our Atlas is designed to carry the entire PTC. [cloud application] The world stands on its shoulders,” he said.

“We chose the name Atlas because, like mythology, our Atlas is designed to carry the entire PTC. [cloud application] The world rests on its shoulders. “

Jim Hepelman

Running all of the company’s products on a single platform provides many benefits, including a more generic approach to updates and maintenance. PTC has often reiterated its goal to create a “closed-loop” suite of development and engineering tools that is a one-stop shop for all enterprise needs.

But at the same time, doing everything from one place exposes companies to a significant level of risk, as vulnerabilities in the core Atlas platform can be catastrophic if left unchecked. increase.

Similarly, several aspects of PTC’s product suite have their own threats that need to be addressed. For example, developments in the IoT space present opportunities for compromise unless carefully monitored. According to Curtis Simpson, chief information security officer at Armis Security, keeping IoT devices secure is paramount.

“There is a big difference between the pace at which we deploy technology and the pace at which we can secure that technology,” he said. “If you see these kinds of devices as bad guys, you see them as springboards. It’s not about connecting everything to the internet. I can jump into other things that are not well protected, so I can access them and do whatever I want from there.”

To this end, PTC has established a Cybersecurity Council to ensure it stays up-to-date on the latest threats and vulnerabilities in the industry, and quickly and widely deploys security patches when issues are discovered. I made it possible.

“We are fully aware that this stuff needs to be protected. We are following all best practices. [IoT security] Very, very seriously,” Hepelman said. “We also know this is a never-ending battle. Cybersecurity is the biggest existential risk for any software company.”

A Peek into the Future: Generative 3D

As we look to the future of PTC, one of the major topics on everyone’s mind is artificial intelligence. The technology has made great strides over the last few months, mostly in the area of ​​“generative” AI, as seen in platforms such as ChatGPT and DALLe. They use the training dataset to generate new content based on patterns and examples learned from the training dataset.

When asked about PTC’s intentions to leverage recent AI developments, Hepelmann said Onshape, one of PTC’s CAD programs used to create 3D models, will soon feature “generative 3D.” announced immediately.

“We are bringing generative 3D to the free version of Onshape so that people can have a more viral experience and try it out,” he said, adding that the program allows users to generate 3D models based on input prompts. explained that it will be possible to generate , similar to the AI ​​art generators we see today.

“We’re going to make it available in Onshape,” he said, “hopefully increasing everyone’s understanding.” [of Generative 3D] Because in general this is a very powerful technology. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-744361 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos