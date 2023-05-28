No, you don’t really need Google Assistant in your smartwatch





Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 does not have Google Assistant built-in, so you cannot download and install apps separately from Google Play Store. It’s the latest addition to the Assistant-less Android smartwatch line, following the Montblanc Summit 3 and his latest Fossil smartwatch, but it’s still a standard feature on Google’s Pixel Watch.

Is Google throttling the Assistant for its own devices? Probably, but I wouldn’t worry about it, and I don’t think that’s why you should choose the Pixel Watch over the TicWatch Pro 5. why? Google doesn’t seem to think the smartwatch assistant is a selling point.

Do I need one for my smartwatch? Nadeem Sawar / DigitalTrends

The Google Assistant has its uses, but when it’s so prevalent and so easily accessible elsewhere, why should even an avid user talk to a smartwatch? To name just a few, the Assistant is (or can be) installed on almost every Android phone. It’s included with Nest smart speakers and as part of Android Auto. Plus, using voice control in general is still pretty embarrassing, and speaking to your wrist in public has little appeal.

The Assistant’s ability to find information and present it in an easy-to-read, almost concise manner is impressive, and the underlying technology is cool in the sci-fi sense. But I don’t live in the movies, and (unfortunately) my living room isn’t the bridge of the Enterprise, so the assistant’s more detailed skills are mostly utilized at home, let alone on the go. not. I use it for basic things like timers, sending messages, reminders, and when I’m busy with other things, but if there are other people around, I mostly use my phone in my hand. stretch the

Using the Assistant on the Pixel Watch doesn’t seem to have any smartwatch-specific features. Being able to start a workout with my voice is very convenient and saves me time, but I quickly hit the wall of “Do I really want to say this out loud?” I am using tiles. If you really want or need to use your voice, your phone’s assistant takes the same commands and works exactly the same.

Assistants are already everywhere John Velasco / Digital Trends

The Google Assistant is so ubiquitous that it’s a must-have feature for smartwatches. It’s also too cumbersome to want to use for simple tasks you can do yourself. When I test Google Assistant on my smartwatch, I often find that my phone also wakes up and performs an action, and one of my Nest speakers does the same. He only needs one assistant, no need for dozens of assistants to rush in and follow my orders. Be similarly protective about exiting functions, as one person may not always speak to another. I’m tired of her Google Assistant on her Android phone interrupting and taking control (or waking up to interrupt conversations) instead of smart his display, so during the setup process I turn off the constant listening function.

Assistants often annoy me in other ways, so I’m happy to minimize the amount they listen to. I have multiple Google Nest Home devices in my home, and even the most basic, oft-repeated instructions are often wrong. Every day I ask my office speakers to play Classic FM. In theory, it will prompt you to play the requested radio station through the Global Player. Yet, a few times a week, I think about this for longer than I expected and then say, “OK, check out this classic rock playlist on YouTube Music.”

Since last week, I’ve started asking you which device you play your music on, so I’ll let you know. Asking over and over put me in some kind of insane time loop and it hasn’t made any difference. After several unplugged, checked Google Home app, and some silly tweaks I found on the (many) threads on the Google forums complaining about the same issue, I gave up. This week, I found that the problem had magically healed itself, which makes me both happy and annoyed.

A watch without Google Assistant is fine Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Seeing the Google Assistant insistently demanding that I listen to Queen and Led Zeppelin, or gleefully asking the same question over and over again like a disgruntled child, makes my heart flutter. It doesn’t get warm. If it’s so annoying around the house, why would you want to use it in public with the embarrassment of talking to your wrist? shivering) Bixby isn’t that great.

Everyone has different functional requirements, and inevitably some people use the Assistant more often than I do. But I’m curious to know if its followers consider smartwatches a must-have, or if the same functionality can be faithfully replicated in a cellphone’s always-listening assistant. After all, the assistant is right there. You can tell because it hijacks the power button.

Personally, I have yet to find a clear reason to use the Google Assistant exclusively on smartwatches. With the ubiquity of the Google Assistant, I don’t feel like I’m missing out on this, even if it’s not available. It’s a pity that Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 doesn’t have it. Don’t take it for granted that this great smartwatch is better than the Assistant-equipped Pixel Watch in almost every way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/do-you-need-google-assistant-on-a-smartwatch/

