TCL Hosts Asia Pacific Launch Shows Latest Innovations in Design





TCL Hosts Asia-Pacific Launch Event to Showcase Latest Innovations in Design TCL continues to make its name around the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

TCL unveiled its latest multi-category products for the Asia-Pacific market at a special launch event held in Bangkok. From the incredible picture quality of the 2023 C Series Mini LED and QLED TVs to FreshIN+ air conditioners and a host of upgraded home appliances for a healthier and more convenient lifestyle, the company’s latest product line is , highlighting the company’s commitment to attracting customers to the region. The pinnacle of technological innovation.

TCL Achieves Top Two Positions in TV Brands and Succeeds Across Asia-Pacific

According to OMDIA’s latest Global TV Set Report, it continues to make a name for itself as the world’s top two TV brands around the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. The brand is proud to be the #1 TV brand in Australia and the Philippines and the #2 TV brand in Myanmar and Indonesia. In other key markets such as Thailand, the company also announced its rapid rise in rankings, a testament to its commitment to providing its millions of APAC customers with the innovative technology solutions they deserve. is.

Introducing the latest generation of the 2023 C-Series TCL Mini LED, expanding imagination through innovative display technology

A pioneer and leader in mini LED technology, the company proudly introduced its latest generation technology to the Asia Pacific audience. The C845 is the latest addition to the mini LED TV lineup, featuring more local dimming zones, infinite contrast dimensions, high efficiency and wide emission angle mini LEDs for HDR 2000 available in 55″ Achieves the highest luminance level ever in nits. , 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models and equipped with AiPQ Processor 3.0, the TCL C845 offers superior image quality combined with unmatched sound thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

Myriad colors and endless entertainment with the all-new C745 and C645 QLED TVs

For gamers, the company unveils the new TCL C745, combining QLED with full-array local dimming technology, 4KHDR, industry-leading 144Hz VRR refresh rate and 240Hz game acceleration for smooth, sharp and colorful HDR image quality Did. The new TCLC645 features TCL QLED technology for outstanding color rendering, is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified, and comes with a 120 HZ game accelerator for a high-quality, interactive home entertainment experience It is an excellent value option for those seeking

The company also announced the new S64 Series Dolby Audio soundbar, which won the 2023 Red Dot Award. This pairs perfectly with TCL TVs to ensure silky smooth audio with rich bass even at high volumes.

A full range of home appliances for a healthier and more convenient life

TCL has also launched a series of new home products aimed at enabling a seamless and healthy connected lifestyle.

The brand introduced the innovative Gentle Cool series with a new sleek, minimalist and easy-to-clean design and the industry’s first two-way air exchange system that not only brings in fresh air but also expels bad air. We shared the latest in air conditioning, including the new FreshIN+ series with For a healthier indoor environment.

TCL also showcased its latest refrigerator and washing machine products to help Asian consumers live healthier and more convenient lives.

Developing Sustainable Technologies for People and the Planet: TCL’s Efforts

As a leading consumer electronics company, TCL is committed to technological solutions that are socially responsible, have a low environmental impact and are most sustainably developed and manufactured.

As highlighted in the TCL ESG report, TCL has committed to making significant reductions to improve its environmental impact. By 2025, TCL will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 18%, water consumption by 27%, electricity consumption by 14%, natural gas consumption by 70%, and EPS consumption by 10%. Our goal is to reduce our usage of 6%. To protect the future of our planet.

Ignite your passion for sports. TCL Highlights New Sponsorships for Asia Pacific Market

TCL has been a champion of the sport for many years and aims to strengthen its influence around the world, making sport an integral part of its global strategy. In the Asia-Pacific region, TCL announced that it supports several leading teams and events across the region.

Ahead of the upcoming FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023, TCL is proud to host the world’s largest basketball tournament hosted by multiple nations in Asia for the first time ever in the Philippines.

Beyond basketball, TCL has established many established partnerships with some of the world’s leading football teams, including the Spanish and Italian national teams, and Arsenal, one of the world’s most iconic football clubs. Asian fan base. Responding to the needs of Australian sports fans, TCL is also a proud sponsor of the Australian Football League and cricket team Melbourne He Renegades.

Through this ambitious sponsorship pipeline, TCL hopes to further demonstrate its commitment to the Asia Pacific region and provide customers in the region with access to the latest and greatest innovations and experiences.

