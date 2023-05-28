How to stop Google from deleting your Gmail account as the mass shutdown deadline looms





The tech giant’s sweeping changes to its security system will cause millions of Australians to have their Gmail accounts deleted, but the deadline is fast approaching.

Google has announced that accounts that have been inactive for two years will be deleted.

This is because forgotten or neglected accounts may have been compromised, do not have two-factor authentication set up, and have fewer security checks, relying on old or reused passwords. Google announced last week.

Accounts will not be deleted by the impending December 2023 deadline. By this deadline, Google will begin a gradual account deletion approach.

The company focuses solely on deleting inactive accounts and has released a handy step-by-step guide to keeping your account safe.

Earlier this month, social media platform Twitter also announced that it would be removing accounts that have been inactive for several years.

CEO Elon Musk announced the news in a tweet, stating that Google will send multiple notifications to account email addresses and inactive account recovery emails prior to deletion.

Google confirmed that it will send multiple notifications to your Gmail account email address and inactive account recovery emails before something is deleted. But there’s an easy way to check the security of your account right now.

To improve security, inactive Gmail accounts will be removed starting December 2023.Credit: How To Stop Deleting Getty Images Gmail Account

Google says that if you have recently logged into your Google account or any of its services, your account is considered active and will not be deleted. It also lists other ways you can secure your account.

These include:

Read or send email Perform Google searches Use Google Drive Watch YouTube videos Download apps on the Google Play Store Sign in to third-party apps using Sign in with Google

You should also sign in regularly to ensure your account is safe in the future.

