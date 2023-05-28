Generative Fill, Copilot, Aria, Brain Chip





Covering the week starting May 22, 2023, our latest update includes the latest advancements and declarations in the fields of data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. This week we focus on big names from Adobe, Microsoft, Opera, the University of Lausanne and more.

Adobe Introduces New Feature To Photoshop Called Generative Fill

A new generative AI tool for Adobe Photoshop allows users to quickly enhance photos or add or remove objects using text prompts. Generative Fill is currently available in beta, but Adobe claims a full version for Photoshop is coming later this year.

Generative Fill utilizes analysis of surrounding elements and textures in an image to intelligently generate new pixels and seamlessly integrate them into existing compositions.

This results in visually pleasing and realistic results and eliminates the need for manual reconstruction, saving the user valuable time and effort. A great use of Generative Fill is the ability to remove unwanted elements from an image. Users can easily select distracting objects in a photo and leverage generative fill to create visually consistent replacements.

This feature is especially beneficial for photographers, designers and content creators as it streamlines the editing process while maintaining the overall integrity of the composition.

Microsoft brings the power of AI to Windows 11

There were some interesting announcements made at Microsoft’s Build 2023 conference.

With the introduction of Windows Copilot, Windows 11 became the first PC platform to offer centralized AI assistance. This AI-powered feature aims to help users perform tasks easily and increase their productivity.

Additionally, the Bing Chat plugin will be extended to Windows, allowing developers to integrate their applications within Windows Copilot. This integration opens up new possibilities for better customer service and stronger integration with native Windows apps.

Another key development is the introduction of a hybrid AI loop that supports AI development across platforms. This innovation adds silicon support from industry leaders such as AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, and enables seamless integration from Azure to client devices.

To further support developers, Microsoft is launching Dev Home, a resource designed to improve productivity on Windows.

Finally, Microsoft is bringing new AI capabilities and immersive experiences to the Microsoft Store on Windows, providing even more value and convenience to users.

Opera announces Aria, an integrated AI browser feature

Opera introduced Aria, a new browser AI, giving users free access to leading generative AI services. According to Opera, Aria will seamlessly integrate into the browser and revolutionize your browsing experience.

Built on Opera’s Composer infrastructure, Aria leverages OpenAI’s GPT technology and incorporates additional features such as real-time web results. Aria acts as both a web expert and a browser companion, enabling collaboration with AI while searching for information, generating text or code, or getting answers to product-related queries. Opera’s Composer infrastructure is designed to scale seamlessly.

Aria can connect with multiple AI models and in the future can integrate additional features such as search services from various Opera partners.

Swiss researchers use AI to reconstruct spinal cord

Swiss researchers have used artificial intelligence to regain control of the lower body of Gerd Jan Oskamm, who has been paralyzed from the waist down for more than a decade.

After a motorcycle accident in 2011, Gert Jan Oskam became paralyzed from the waist down. However, his recent progress has allowed him to regain his mobility. Scientists have successfully developed a “digital bridge” that connects Oskamu’s brain and spinal cord, effectively bypassing the damaged area.

Using an AI thought decoder, researchers were able to capture Oscam’s thoughts and convert them into spinal cord stimulation to restore voluntary movement. Of note, Oscam showed signs of neurological recovery and was able to walk even with the implant deactivated. This remarkable progress represents a significant advance in the field of spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

