‘Slavery Simulator’ Game Removed From Google’s App Store After Racism Criticism





Key Takeaways After protests in Brazil, Slavery Simulator has been removed from Google’s Play Store. The Portuguese game allowed players to buy and sell slaves and develop strategies to stop the abolition of slavery. Google said in a statement that apps that promote violence or racism are not allowed.Following racist protests in Brazil, Google had allowed players to buy, sell and torture black virtual “slaves”. Withdrew the game app. A Portuguese-language game called Slavery Simulator allowed players to trade slaves and develop strategies to stop them from being trafficked. An investigation has been launched on suspicion of hate speech. The app itself had a disclaimer denouncing “slavery of any kind” and “slavery”. It claimed that the game was “for entertainment purposes only.”

After removing the app from the Play Store, Google said in a statement that “apps that promote violence or hatred against groups or individuals based on their skin color or ethnic origin” will not be allowed on the company’s platform.

Brazil’s Ministry of Racial Equality urges Google to “remove content containing hate speech, intolerance and racism” and take measures to “prevent the easy dissemination of content without moderation” announced that it did. “Racism remains a problem in Brazil, the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery in 1888. More than 56 percent of the population is Afro-Brazilian.” Brazil is Google’s platform Some find this app a reminder of the days of slavery, one of the countries that makes the most use of , offering bonuses to those who torture them the most,” said Renata Souza, a left-wing local politician in Rio de Janeiro. rice field.

“This is not only racism, it is fascism,” she told AFP. “Here in Brazil there is a neo-fascist movement that is not afraid to show itself … because there are no restrictions on social networks.”

Google has spoken out against a bill that would block the bill, saying it “seriously threatens free speech.” Supporters say the bill is a much-needed defense against disinformation and online extremism, but opponents say it amounts to censorship. A Supreme Court judge ordered an investigation Racism has been on the minds of Brazilians since the “monkey” insult was hurled at the Brazilian national team playing for Real Madrid in Spain on Sunday.

The Christ of the Corcovado statue in Rio de Janeiro was turned off for an hour in solidarity with the player.

