Google Pixel Tablet vs. Nest Hub Max: Could this be the start of something big?





More than just a tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet may look like a regular Android tablet, but you can turn it into a smart home hub thanks to the included charging speaker dock.

For large displays Can be used as a traditional Android tablet Includes charging speaker dock Built-in Chromecast More expensive No sled radio

Still the best smart display

The Nest Hub Max is a few years old and has gotten a little longer, but it’s still a great smart display and has its advantages as a smart home hub.

Larger speakers for better audio Built-in threaded radio Works great as a stationary smart home display and hub Physical switch disables camera and mic Built-in Chromecast Cheaper than low-res front-facing cameras Obsolete Wi-Fi Fi and Bluetooth radios No support for downloading more apps

Comparing the Pixel Tablet to the Nest Hub Max might be a little surprising, but if you’ve been watching Google’s presentation at I/O 2023, it’s not all that outlandish. That’s because although the Pixel Tablet runs Android and the Nest Hub Max runs Fuschia, there are more similarities than you might think.

Google Pixel Tablet and Nest Hub Max: Design and Specs

Why You Can Trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend time testing and comparing products and services to help you choose the best. Learn more about our testing methodology here.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Pixel Tablet and Nest Hub Max look nearly identical when docked, thanks to Google’s charging speaker dock. It’s basically a speaker base with a big screen connected to it that lets you control your smart home, make video calls, stream content, and more.

The Pixel tablet features a slightly larger 10.95-inch screen and 2560 x 1600 resolution compared to the Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch 1280 x 800 display. This gives the former an immediate advantage, as not only does the screen look sharper, but it’s also better suited for media usage.

Released in 2019, the Nest Hub Max is powered by an AMLogic S905D2 processor, which isn’t often found in the best Android tablets. The main reason for that is due to the fact that Google’s smart displays run Fuchsia OS. Fuchsia OS is an operating system developed by Google to be “simple, secure, updatable and performant”.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The Pixel Tablet is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip running Android 13 out of the box. This means you can download and enjoy all the best Android apps.

Both of these devices have Chromecast built in, with the Pixel Tablet being the first Android tablet to come with it. It offers the same features as the Nest Hub Max, which also includes a Chromecast.

Moving on to the speakers, the Nest Hub Max has two 18mm 10W tweeters and one 75mm 30W woofer. By comparison, the Pixel tablet has a quad speaker array on the tablet itself and a single 43.5mm woofer built into the charging speaker dock.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The Nest Hub Max also gains an edge when it comes to smart home compatibility thanks to its built-in Thread radio. It’s the network protocol that helps connect all the best smart home lights and other accessories.

Quite surprisingly, however, the Pixel tablet and its speaker dock do not include a Thread radio. This means that Pixel tablets cannot act as a central hub for communication among various smart home accessories. The Nest Hub Max, on the other hand, can do that and is better suited to serve as the central hub of your home.

Google Pixel Tablet and Nest Hub Max: Features and Pricing

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

As we mentioned, the Pixel Tablet runs Android 13 out of the box, while the Nest Hub Max uses Google’s Fuchsia OS. This makes for a completely different interface, but Google is starting to blur the lines a bit.

In addition to including a charging speaker dock, Google has implemented a new “hub mode” feature on Pixel tablets. Dock your Pixel Tablet and transform it into a smart picture frame, smart home controller, and more. It looks different, but functions almost identically to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

But Pixel tablets also have another great advantage: they can be removed from the charging speaker dock and used like any other Android tablet. This is obviously something the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max can’t do. Essentially, the Pixel Tablet is more of a 2-in-1 type of device compared to the Google Nest Hub Max’s “set it and forget it” nature.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Nest Hub Max may be a better choice for those looking for a smart home hub with a Thread radio, but the Pixel Tablet is definitely a more versatile device. But there’s one more thing to consider when comparing the Pixel Tablet and the Nest Hub Max. price.

Despite being launched nearly four years ago, the Nest Hub Max is still one of the best smart displays and still sells for $229. The Pixel Tablet, on the other hand, costs $499 and includes a charging speaker dock in the box, giving you the full experience without spending any extra money.

For $130 each, you can buy additional speaker docks, so I suspect Google expects you to spend more. This gives you the flexibility to dock your Pixel Tablet when moving between rooms. So instead of needing multiple Nest Hubs, you can dock your Pixel Tablet anywhere.

Google Pixel Tablet vs Nest Hub Max: Which Should You Buy?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

On the one hand, the Nest Hub Max is definitely a better smart home hub simply because it has a sled radio built-in. It’s a key piece of the smart home puzzle, something Google hasn’t included in his Pixel tablet or charging speaker dock. The Nest Hub Max is inexpensive, so you can get two Nest Hub Max displays for the price of one Pixel tablet.

But on the other hand, the Pixel Tablet is clearly the more versatile device of the two. Simply place the charging speaker dock on your countertop or side table, place your Pixel tablet there, and read a recipe or do something else in the background. You can then remove it from the dock and use it as a regular tablet with all your favorite apps.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether you care about the Pixel Tablet’s versatility or simply want a smart home display.

Maximum versatility

Instead of releasing a productivity-focused tablet, Google took a different approach. Between your Pixel tablet and the included charging speaker dock, it offers far more versatility than most other tablets.

Control your smart home

We’re still waiting for the Nest Hub Max successor, but the current version works almost perfectly. Despite some anxieties and frustrations, we have one purpose and we do it well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/tablets/google-pixel-tablet-vs-nest-hub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos