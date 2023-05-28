Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Needs To Beat This Android Phone To Get Me Back





In my opinion, none of the competing Android smartphone brands are more intertwined than Google’s Pixel smartphones and Motorola’s. Moto phones feel much more like Pixel predecessors to me than Google’s Nexus range.

Owned by Google from 2012 to 2014, Motorola made mobile phones with unobtrusive but useful features to make your life easier. After the Moto X series impressed both reviewers and buyers, it built up a loyal following. But that philosophy would soon lose its shape. Google then sold Motorola and continued on its own smartphone route, but the phone maker, now owned by Lenovo, wanted to produce handsets with the same clean user experience as Google’s. continues to be one of the largest manufacturers of

Comparison invites itself. On the budget bounds of the mobile phone market, the situation is one-sided, as Google’s Pixel A series easily outperforms the best Motorola phones in its price range. But when the price goes up a bit, the difference undoubtedly closes.

Consider Motorola’s latest and greatest flagship (at the time of writing), the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. While writing my review of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, my one-time Pixel fan wasn’t going to like it, but nevertheless, this is by far the best Pixel I’ve used and enjoyed over the years. It was close.

To launch to the moon, you need to build a sturdy launch pad

I’m not going to rehash the content of the review here. The point here is that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro had a quality that I actually really like about mobile phones and broader technology: predictability. In this context, predictable doesn’t mean “bad”, it just means there was little to get excited about in the classical sense. The phone did what it promised. neither below nor above.

screen? Well, it was bright and colorful, and it was consistently so. What is fast charging? Charged quickly as advertised. Battery life? No complaints. camera? Well, that’s one of its downsides, but at least it was consistent enough to be a little above average.

I can’t say I’ve had a similar experience with Pixel phones in recent years. Things always tend to go wrong when you don’t expect or want them at all. Is it Google’s AI cleverness that just glanced at my phone and decided the update should be slow, the camera preview and the resulting image are vastly different, or the power-hungry Tensor chip? Does the blood bank drain the battery faster than Dracula? Based on my recent experience with Pixel phones, what you see is never quite what you get.

Reading Pixel’s forums and subreddits, which are full of complaints, fans often explain the company’s failures in a variety of ways. Whether it’s Google’s relative novelty to the market, its new chips, or its focus on software, there always seems to be a reason for this or that bug. It would be great if Google could build a solid, predictable and reliable Pixel once and for all. I would always choose authenticity over uncertain novelty.

About a certain novelty

One of the pitfalls of buying from the world’s leading smartphone brands, including Pixel, is rival phone makers with less familiar names (Chinese brands Xiaomi and Oppo come to mind). A phone that gets fully charged while you brush your teeth? A screen as smooth as the four-letter word 90Hz? You’ll find a lot in our best gaming phones list.

There are a lot of hardware innovations that are overlooked or hidden by the phone’s overbearing software surface, but when you come across a device with software and high-performance hardware that you actually enjoy, it instantly feels refreshing. will be

Motorola is often thought of as an American brand, but as I mentioned earlier, it was acquired by Lenovo. The latter is a Chinese-American company, but can be considered more broadly Chinese in its execution. This means that many of these hardware options will eventually have a small impact.

Imagine a Pixel 8 Pro with all of Google’s software features, but also state-of-the-art hardware. It’s a wonder that Google’s AI can work with a 200MP main camera. How powerful and useful it would be if Tensor could use its cleverness to power a charging solution that intelligently recognizes when you want to go from 0 to 100 in 20 minutes or when a slower pace is appropriate. I guess.

Unfortunately, reality puts even tighter limits on all the fanciful gadgets you can build in your imagination. Google will always be Google. When it comes to hardware, we move forward conservatively, relying on software expertise to reinforce weaknesses and smooth out issues. Pixels will continue to peak high here and there. The design can be shocking. The camera may surprise you. Small tricks of AI can catch fraudulent calls without us even realizing it, and surprise us when we are sniped. But all too often, new phones come out to remind us of what sophistication could really be. This time it came from Motorola. I hope Google is taking notes.

