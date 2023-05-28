ZGC Forum: The Spirit of Chinese Scientists Drives the Rise of Innovation





The Zhongguancun Forum reveals that China is an innovation powerhouse and shows how far Chinese scientists and practitioners have come. /CFP

Editor’s Note: Gai Keke is a professor at the Department of Cyberspace Science and Technology, Beijing University of Technology, and Yu Jing is an associate professor at the Institute of Information Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences. This article reflects the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect his views of CGTN.

The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum will be held in Beijing from May 25 to 30, with the theme of “Open Cooperation for a Common Future”. Over 650 IT companies from over 80 countries will participate in the event.

This year’s forum focuses on cutting-edge technology exhibits, from artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to quantum science and new generation semiconductors. The Zhongguancun Forum reveals that China is an innovation powerhouse and shows how far Chinese scientists and practitioners have come.

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for China to develop into a science and technology powerhouse at the opening of the 19th Academic Conference of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the 14th Conference of the Academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. To achieve this goal, five areas have been identified: technological innovation, independent technological development, science and technology system reform, engagement in global technology governance, and human resource development strategies. Xi’s statement ushered in a new era of high-quality development of China’s technological innovation.

The spirit of Chinese scientists is clearly defined in a document released by the State Council in June 2019, which describes President Xi’s support for scientists as patriotism, innovation and courage, truth-seeking, and dedication. and focus, cooperation and youth promotion. successors.

Many Chinese scientists devote their energy and intelligence to the science and technology research that our country needs. A demand-driven approach is always the primary goal when thinking about innovation. Teamwork is essential when trying to address major technological obstacles, and groups of scientists must be dedicated to long-term goals. Many breakthroughs are therefore the result of multi-generational efforts.

You can also find hints about the Chinese scientist mentality at the Zhongguancun Forum. For example, AI provides participants with a direct immersive experience of the metaverse. AI-centric solutions point to a bright digital market through human-machine interaction. Chinese scholars are open to international collaboration and are comfortable sharing knowledge and opinions with colleagues around the world. With advances in key technology areas, there is also room to exchange ideas and advanced digital products to build digital ecosystems. Many AI applications demonstrate superior functionality and performance, and these achievements are the result of extensive research and development. Based on his solid research, his IT scientist in China has great ambition to push the boundaries of research and explore new areas of cutting-edge technology.

Another example is blockchain applications. Many Chinese scientists are developing consortium blockchain technology that differs from the mainstream direction of other countries (public blockchain). This permanence stems from our country’s requirement for a self-developed blockchain infrastructure employed in a variety of application scenarios.

Such stories and experiences will encourage more scholars to become pioneers in emerging technological fields.

In summary, the spirit of Chinese scientists has been crucial to our country for decades. Enthusiasm and dedication is one of the many contributions Chinese scientists have made to the Zhongguancun Forum today.

