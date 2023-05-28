UK to focus on strengthening science and innovation ties with India





LONDON: The UK’s Secretary of State for South Asia, Sir Tariq Ahmad, arrived in India on Saturday for a four-day visit focused on strengthening ties between science, research and innovation.

The visit will focus on science, technology and innovation, highlighting the UK’s commitment to deepening partnerships in these areas around the world.

The Foreign Office said strengthening UK-India ties is a key pillar of the UK’s long-term foreign policy as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the Consolidated Review.

“Britain and India are trusted partners linked by a unique living bridge that brings our countries and peoples closer together,” said Lord Ahmad ahead of the visit.

“Based on the 2030 Roadmap for the future relationship between India and the UK, we are deepening cooperation on science and technology and bringing new innovations to both countries,” he said.

The visit comes as India and the UK are negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to boost their current trade ties to the equivalent of £36 billion in 2022. The 10th round of FTA negotiations is scheduled to begin on June 5 in New Delhi. .

Lord Ahmad’s visit to Rajasthan will be his first visit to Jodhpur, his mother’s birthplace, as Minister of South Asia and will highlight the region’s rich cultural history. He will visit the iconic Mehrangarh Fort and discuss education, sustainability and gender equality with emerging women leaders.

In New Delhi, Lord Ahmad will launch the ‘English Skills for Youth’ program jointly developed by the British Council and Microsoft India to expand global employment opportunities for Indian youth, especially young women. The Minister announces the winners of the UK-India Healthtech Bootcamp to boost healthtech innovation in India.

Acting British High Commissioner to India Christina Scott said: “The UK and India enjoy a valuable partnership. We are deepening and accelerating cooperation on , science, technology and defense.”

“India’s G20 Presidency also provides an opportunity for the UK and India to work together to shape and deliver solutions to global problems.”

Closing out his visit in Hyderabad, Sir Ahmad visited T-Hub and T-Works, technology startup incubators and prototyping facilities, which are part of the world’s largest innovation campus, and Skyroot, a space launch vehicle company, to explore science and technology innovation. will focus on. .

He will also visit the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology to discuss further possibilities for science and technology cooperation with Indian graduates of Chevening, the UK’s leading international scholarship programme.

READ ALSO | India Proud To Be Your Development Partner: PM Modi To Pacific Island Countries

