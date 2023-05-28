How to Add Google Maps API Key (From Google Console)





Storemapper works with Google Maps Platform to ensure your customers get the best map experience possible. That map is on his website, open to the public, and free for his customers to use, so he has to forge a unique relationship with the map provider (Google in this case). This includes creating an account and generating an API key or token linked to your map and site.

If you want to learn more about how Storemapper uses the Google Maps Platform and why you need to register your maps with Google, go to Store Locator Google Maps License Explained.

If you don’t feel comfortable following these steps, we now support an alternative map provider with a simpler key setup process and no billing setup required. Proceed to the article to add a Mapbox token to your account.

Add API Key from Google Console

Step 1: Make sure you’re logged into your Google account. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create one first.

Step 2: Go to the Google API Dashboard

Step 3: Click “Select Project” and select “New Project”.

Give the project an appropriate name, such as “Storemapper locator”.

Step 4: Next, we need to enable the required APIs for Storemapper. Click Enable APIs and Services.

You will need the following APIs: Google Maps JavaScript API, Places API, Geocoding API. Let’s add them in order.

Google Maps JavaScript API – Type “Maps JavaScript API” in the search field and click.

Press “Enable” in the window that opens

Go to the added API dashboard. Return to the list of APIs to continue enabling.

Places API – Find Places API in the list of Additional APIs and click on it.

Click “Enable” in the window that opens

Return to the list of APIs to continue enabling.

Geocoding API – Find Places API in the list of Additional APIs and click on it.

Step 5. Next, you need to create an API key. Go to the Credentials tab and click the Create Credentials button.

.

Select API Key from the drop-down list.

Copy the newly created key and save it somewhere to add it to your Storemapper account later.meanwhile click “restrict key”

Step 6: Add HTTP Restrictions This restricts the API key to your site only.

[アプリケーション制限]Select HTTP Referrer in the section and add the following items to the Website Restrictions: Copy the asterisks and slashes exactly. If you have multiple domains, add them similarly with commas in between.

*storemapper.co/*

*yourwebsite.com/*

Step 7: Add API Limits Starting August 30, 2019, Google will require all API keys to have API limits.

[API 制限]in the section[キーの制限]and select[API の選択]Click the dropdown.

In the API list, select Maps JavaScript API, Places API, and Geocoding API.

Add billing account

If you don’t want to share your billing details with Google, you can use an alternative mapping provider. Skip ahead to the How to Add Mapbox Tokens to Your Account article.

Step 8: Go here,[請求先アカウントを追加]Press

Step 9: Enter your business information in the form that opens and add a payment card to your account.

Step 10: Project[請求]go to the section[請求先アカウントをリンクする]Click.

Step 11: Make sure you select the billing account you created earlier,[アカウントの設定]press

You are done. Next, take the previously saved API key and paste it here into your Storemapper account.

