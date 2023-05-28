Another step closer to Google Earth VR for standalone headsets





Image: Google

Developers now have access to 3D maps in Google Earth. This means you can get apps like Google Earth VR for standalone VR headsets.

At the Google I/O 2023 developer conference, the company released a new feature. Photorealistic 3D tiles allow developers to use his impressive 3D maps of his Google Earth in their apps for the first time.

“Building a 3D model of the world takes a lot of effort and resources. [… ] Photorealistic 3D Tiles uses one of the world’s most comprehensive 3D geographic datasets to make this task easy, while allowing you to overlay your own data using the renderer of your choice. ‘, Google wrote in a blog post. “This new geodata product provides seamless 3D mesh models of the real world textured with high-resolution RGB optical imagery of him and uses the same 3D map source of him as Google Earth.”

Woolld implements new features

There already exists a VR app for Meta Quest 2 called Wooorld, which is close to Google Earth VR. When I reviewed Wooorld last fall, I found that poor quality Bing maps were used instead of his 3D maps in Google Earth. At that time, there were also not many of his 3D cities, including major European cities such as London and Paris.

Thanks to Google’s API initiative, this is about to change. The developer has already implemented this interface and has announced that he wants to add 2,500 of his 3D cities to Wooorld. The exact time is still unknown.

To all the Woorde explorers who have asked us, “Will Google 3D City come to Woorde?”

Yes indeed! An additional 2,500 of his 3D cities are coming to Worlund. Follow @wooorldXR for updates.

— – Available now! (@wooorldXR) May 22, 2023

In addition to this availability of 3D data, there are other important factors in a VR experience like Google Earth VR. It’s how detailed the geometry is rendered and how it moves through the virtual replica of the world.

As I said in my review, Wooorld cuts corners on both counts. VR apps only render part of the world and are more complex to use than Google Earth VR.

Google Earth VR clones could be coming

Thanks to Photorealistic 3D Tiles, an impressive 3D map implementation is now open to all developers. Whether it’s Meta Quest, Pico, or any other standalone headset, it’s entirely possible that we’ll see more standalone apps mimicking the functionality of Google Earth VR.

It’s possible that Google itself will even develop such an app, especially since the company is working with Samsung on its standalone MR headset. Standalone Google Earth VR could be the killer app for this device.

The iconic PC VR version has sadly gone unmaintained for years, but it’s still one of the best VR applications virtual reality has to offer.

