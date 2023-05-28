UK airport delays due to electronic gate failure





On Saturday, a glitch in the passport’s electronic gate system left Britain’s airports in chaos, holding up arrivals for hours.

Monday’s bank holiday and school holiday overlap, making for a busy weekend.

Travelers said on social media that those who were eligible to use electronic gates had to wait for hours because they had to undergo passport checks by immigration officers instead.

Arriving at Heathrow airport early Saturday morning, the woman said: “I’ve been traveling overnight from Dubai to come back to my mother in this procession.

“My plane landed at 6am and there are still people in front of me and passport checks are done manually.”

London’s two main airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, were also damaged.

Heathrow Airport said it was “working closely with border forces” operating the e-gates and deploying additional personnel “to resolve the matter as quickly as possible”.

The interior ministry said the border guards “have strong plans” to send staff to reduce waiting times.

The UK has more than 270 electronic gates at 15 airports and rail ports, according to the government, open to British citizens, EU citizens over the age of 12 and passport holders from several other countries, including Australia and Canada.

On Saturday evening, the Interior Ministry announced that the matter had been resolved.

“Following a technical failure in the border system that affected the arrival of electronic gates in the UK, we can now confirm that all electronic gates are operating as normal,” it said.

The delay comes after Britain’s British Airways canceled dozens of flights through Heathrow from Thursday to Friday after continuing technical problems.

Dover, the main port for ferries to France in south-east England, also saw long lines on Saturday due to IT problems at French immigration.

The port of Dover said on Twitter that the technical issues had been resolved and the average waiting time was now 30-45 minutes, down from 90 minutes earlier in the day.

