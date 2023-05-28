Google Pixels call screen protection levels menu made simpler





The call screen is one of the best features of Google’s Pixel phones. It does a great job of automatically blocking spam and robocalls. Additionally, if you want to know why someone called you, you have the option to manually screen the call. The Pixel 6 and 7 series features automatic call screening, so your phone can magically screen calls and block spam calls, saving you time. To make your experience even better, Google has made some small tweaks to the call screen settings menu to better integrate the various screening options.

So far, Google’s Phone app has provided fine-grained control over the call screen for different types of incoming calls, including spam, potentially fake numbers, first-time callers, private or hidden. Depending on your preferences, Pixel can silently reject calls, automatically screen calls to reject robocalls, or ring your phone.

Left: Old call screen menu with advanced options.Right: New call screen protection level menu

Google has consolidated all these options into a single protection level menu with three options: maximum, medium and basic. If you only want to block known spam calls, you should use the basic protection level for your call screen. The Medium and Maxmium options reject spam calls, but the former also screens suspicious calls. With maximum protection level, Pixel checks all unknown numbers.

The new protection level menu is less granular than before, but this is actually a good change as it makes the call screen less intimidating for new users. However, power users may not be happy with this change.

Android Police News Editor Dallas Thomas got a new call screen protection level menu in the Phone app v106.0.534575879. He has only one Reddit report on this change, and other members of our team have yet to confirm this option, so it seems that rollout is limited at this time.

