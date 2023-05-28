How Google and Microsoft’s push for regulation hurts competition





The push to regulate artificial intelligence by big tech companies such as Microsoft and Google could stifle competition and stifle innovation.

In recent days, prominent big tech insiders such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have warned the public about the dangerous potential of this technology, advocating federal and international regulations for the industry. I am looking for

The most prominent companies are those that are shaping the rules that constrain their own business and those that are potential future competitors.

“The world we live in now is one where Microsoft and OpenAI lead some kind of regulation,” Adam Thierer, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute, told the Washington Examiner.

Microsoft President Brad Smith on Thursday proposed a five-point plan for regulation of artificial intelligence. This includes building safety networks and brakes, developing broader legal structures to regulate the technology, promoting transparency around model training, and establishing private companies to address social issues related to AI such as unintentional bias. This included partnerships with

In a blog post, Altman argued that international authorities should consider establishing an AI equivalent to the International Atomic Energy Agency, an intergovernmental forum to promote cooperation on nuclear science. He also called for the creation of a new federal agency to provide licenses to AI developers.

Google echoed Microsoft’s concerns, announcing a set of regulatory priorities including maximizing economic promise, promoting accountability in the use of technology, and strengthening national security to prevent technology from being misused.

The industry is calling for artificial intelligence rules, and regulators now have support from the industry, but free-market advocates worry the effort is selfish. “This rule will make competition even harder,” said James Czerniawski, senior technology policy analyst at Americans for Prosperity, a right-wing think tank.

The newly proposed rule “would not only kill new entrants, but it would completely kill open source software providers of AI systems. It’s possible,” argued Tierra.

For example, if an individual developer wants to experiment with high-level advanced AI on an open-source platform, theoretically they should be licensed based on their bot’s level of intelligence. This license is somewhat expensive and time consuming and may incur additional costs.

Altman isn’t the first big tech industry leader to actively push for regulation of his company. As a recent example, Facebook launched a long-running advertising campaign asking Congress to change Section 230, a key law that prevents his website from being held accountable for what others post on its platform. Did. Facebook’s campaign wants to amend Section 230 to hold Facebook and its competitors accountable for illegal content posted on their platform unless they have systems in place to moderate that content. This is a choice that punishes small businesses that lack the funds needed to buy the right software.

But not all rules are OK for Altman. OpenAI’s CEO threatened to pull out of Europe because of the rapid passing of the AI ​​law, but that threat was reversed on Friday. The European Commission’s main committees have voted in favor of advancing AI legislation, which bans biometric surveillance, emotion recognition, predictive policing and other AI-powered products. AI products should also be transparent about the data used for training.

Both Congress and the White House are keen to meet these demands for AI regulation. Senator Michael Bennett (D-Colorado) introduced a bill that would create a task force to examine AI policy and its impact on civil liberties.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously announced that he was working with experts to develop legislation that would regulate AI in a way that would be acceptable to Republicans and Democrats.

