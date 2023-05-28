‘Slavery Simulator’ Game On Google Play Brazil Allows Players To Sell, Torture And Sexualize Enslaved People, Was Downloaded Over 1,000 Times Before It Was Removed: Report





Google Play Store logo Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The app, which simulates 17th-century colonial Brazil, lets users become slave owners.

The game is called “Slavery Simulator” and has been available in Brazil for about a month.

A Brazilian lawmaker filed a lawsuit against Google, claiming that some users had praised the app.

A game available on Google Play that lets users act as slave masters in 17th-century colonial Brazil has sparked the ire of some Brazilian lawmakers, The Washington Post reports.

The game, called “Simulador de Escravido” or “Slavery Simulator,” has been available to Brazilian Google Play users since April 20, but was removed Wednesday, according to the paper.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the app has been removed and the game’s developer, Magnus Games, has been banned from the app store platform.

The game’s description says that users can “become a wealthy slave owner or achieve the abolition of slavery.” Players will be able to build their wealth as slaveholders and trade, punish, and sexualize enslaved people, The Post reported.

Congressman Orlando Silva de Jesús Jr. took to Twitter to express his concerns about the app and joined the racial justice nonprofit Unegro in filing a complaint against Google with the Brazilian public prosecutor’s office.

The complaint accuses Google of violating Brazil’s antidiscrimination laws.

According to the newspaper, Silva said during a parliamentary debate: “In a country where racism is a crime, a country that has lived through the scars of slavery, it is unbelievable that a digital platform would create such a macabre and barbaric game. It can’t be done,” he said.

Some people praised the app, according to a complaint reviewed by the Post. According to the complaint, one user wrote that the app was “a great game to pass the time, but with few torture options.”

Another user said the game depicts “what I want to do in real life,” according to the complaint.

story continues

A Google spokesperson told Insider that Google Play “has a set of strong policies aimed at keeping users safe, which all developers must follow.”

“We don’t allow apps that promote violence, incite hatred against individuals or groups based on their racial or ethnic origin, or depict or promote gratuitous violence or other dangerous activities,” the spokesperson said. said. “If you think you’ve found an app that violates our rules, you can report it to Google Play. If we find a violation, we’ll take appropriate action. may also take stricter measures, such as banning developers from publishing apps on Google Play. “

The game was downloaded more than 1,000 times before being removed from digital stores, The Post reported.

Several other MPs, including another MP, Ivan Valente, also filed their own complaints.

CNN reports that developer Magnus Games is developing other simulation-style games such as “Mafia Offline Killer Simulator.”

A spokesperson for the game studio did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

