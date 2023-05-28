Workers fear AI, but what can we do about it?





England in the early nineteenth century was a tough time. The Napoleonic Wars devastated the country’s economy. To save costs, wealthy textile mill owners replaced skilled craftsmen with automated machines to create their products. Workers literally fought back by raiding factories and destroying the machines in these factories. The movement became known as the Luddite Movement, after the false leader of the raids, Ned Rudd.

Today, Luddites are synonymous with those who reject new technology, but the same struggles and frustrations with employers echo throughout history, from Henry Ford’s assembly line to mass food production to grocery store self-checkout lines. we’ve seen it do. The latest episode is currently unfolding in response to the AI ​​boom.

Since the release of ChatGPT late last year, we have already seen it hailed as a kind of tipping point in the tech world, but since the advent of social media and the Internet itself, we have not seen anything like it. I couldn’t get it. As a result, billions of dollars of big tech funding has been poured into generative AI, resulting in a surge of companies rapidly adopting this technology, to the detriment of workers. Trade unions and activists have been caught off guard and ready to fight back with all their might before it’s too late.

Perhaps the most notable example of this is the Writers Guild of America strike, which began in April following a dispute with the Motion Picture and Television Producers Alliance. While most of the union’s demands involve increasing the balance of shows on streaming platforms, entertainment writers have asked management to restrict the use of material produced using artificial intelligence and similar technologies. asked to do.

Elizabeth Shermer, an associate professor of history at Loyola University who specializes in labor rights, said what I love about the Writers Guild’s work is promoting it, speaking up, and facing it head-on. That’s what he told the Daily Beast. It’s fundamentally important to incorporate ideas about what’s really happened in the industry.

The Writers Guild isn’t the only one fighting back against the use of AI as a replacement for labor. Media companies like CNET, Buzzfeed and Insider have made several major layoffs in recent months, following companies that have adopted the use of generative AI to produce cheap, low-quality content. The workers complied. While both Buzzfeed and Insiders unions are trying to secure severance pay for some of the laid-off workers, CNET’s editorial staff of about 100 workers is in the process of unionizing.

The Writers Guild strike, combined with the seemingly reckless pace at which companies are willing to adopt little-proven, and decidedly harmful technologies, is making the world look like nothing it’s seen in years. It seems that we are going straight into a labor struggle. in the meantime. The fast-paced, disruptive ethos that made this century’s tech giants famous in the 2000s seems to be reviving against the backdrop of AI. Workers are in a precarious situation where they feel they have no choice but to fight back.

The problems workers are facing with AI are not new. Bots have disrupted and changed the economic landscape for years. Uber and Lyft wouldn’t have wrecked the taxi industry without underlying AI, and the same applies to his Postmates, Grubhub, etc. in the food industry.

Shermer calls this big shift the gigification of work. Businesses and corporations do not need to hire full-time or part-time employees if they can hire someone under a contract to do the job for less money and without benefits. With the release of ChatGPT, AI is now being used to accelerate that transition at an incredible pace.

One of the big advantages of the gig economy from an employer’s perspective, Shermer said, is that many of our rights are actually as tied to employment as health care. The majority of Americans are looking for employer-based plans. That’s why labor costs in American companies are so much higher than in other Western developed countries.

Unskilled labor is at the heart of automation, whether through textile machines, assembly lines, or generative AI. You no longer need to be an incredibly skilled weaver, car maker, or software developer when you have a machine that can do it for you. However, you may have already spent a lot of time and energy learning those skills.

When this happens, the labor there becomes more focused on tending machines or babysitting AIs rather than doing actual skilled work.

Emily M. Bender, a professor of linguistics at the University of Washington, said she double-checked the output rather than actually doing the initial creative and other thoughtful work, which made it easier. told The Daily Beast that it’s easy to change. That way the gig economy will extend to more sectors.

The reason this is important is that by taking away the skills someone has, you are taking away the power to bargain for better wages and benefits, which is very important in the American context. Yes, Shermer said. Our basic rights are tied to work.

As a result, they not only lose their jobs and livelihoods, but also their identities and their ability to operate as fully functioning citizens. If you are in the formal labor market (i.e. a full-time job that is not in the gig economy), you can pay for Social Security. The more financially stable you are, the more likely you are to participate in the democratic process. The automation of labor with AI becomes more than just money, and the centsit becomes an existential threat to our rights as human beings.

So what can workers do to protect their rights as more companies start automating their operations? You can vote and encourage members of parliament.

In the past few weeks alone, Congress has held hearings with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others for exactly this purpose, but the elected officials seem to have learned all the wrong lessons from the hearings. is. But with Congress notorious for failing to regulate the tech industry in a timely manner, workers may not necessarily want to bet on their cooperation.

Workers can also form unions and bargain collectively with companies for better wages, benefits and protection from automation, as the Writers’ Union does today. But even that has clear limits as companies continue to lay off large numbers of their employees. On the other hand, companies whose employees do not have the ability to organize effectively may also be left behind.

But Shermer said the fight for workers’ rights is a marathon, not a sprint. She said an ongoing battle is needed to ensure that people are democratic at work. That’s the point. By enabling people to recognize their own humanity at work, they give them a say in not just wages and benefits, but how they are actually treated.

Perhaps the bitter pill to swallow with all this is the fact that many workers will likely be replaced by AI in the next few years. It’s not about “when”, it’s about “when”. An economic report released by the White House in late 2022 also acknowledged this: AI will automate workers’ jobs rather than augment them, avoiding job turnover for some jobs. labor market in general, adding that job turnover could be costly for redundant staff and have devastating effects on society.

So until meaningful laws are enacted to protect workers and bind them to basic human rights such as health care, the coming wave of automation will undoubtedly be painful for many.

After all, it didn’t matter how many textile mills and mills they broke into. The Luddites still lost the battle against the Machines. Only time will tell if the same will happen to workers whose jobs and livelihoods are at risk of being automated by algorithms. But as the saying goes, history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

This is basically an ongoing battle, she added. It’s been exactly the same since we had the assembly line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/workers-are-terrified-about-ai-so-what-can-they-do-about-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos