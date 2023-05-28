Yangpu Holds Waterfront Global Promotion





Xue Kang, party secretary of Yangpu District, promotes the district’s business environment to global investors.

Shanghai’s Yangpu district held a global promotion on Friday night to showcase its waterfront area and attract investors and tourists from all over the world.

Held along the Huangpu River, the event featured a spectacular lighting show that lit up the district’s outdoor buildings and attracted more than 400 guests, including government officials, business leaders, and representatives of academic and financial institutions. rice field.

Themed “Hi Yangpu, Hi Future”, the promotion highlighted the district’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship in the riverside region known as the Left Band.

Yangpu’s Executive Vice President, Mr. Nie Bing, introduced that its unique location along the 15.5-kilometer waterfront makes it one of Shanghai’s most attractive investment hotspots.

The Huangpu Riverside area is known as the birthplace of China’s modern industry, home to China’s first water, electricity, shipbuilding and textile companies. Many of the industrial buildings, such as the iconic Yangshupo Power Station, have been preserved during the redevelopment of the riverside area.

Nie said Yangpu is focused on creating a favorable business environment that fosters both innovation and entrepreneurship.

For example, Changyang Belt Park, which covers 7.46 square kilometers along the river, is one of two online new economy eco-parks alongside Zhangjiang Online Park in Pudong New Area.

The district government said that Changyang Eco Park will not be like a traditional high-tech park with “cold technology”, but will be full of life and humanity, and will be one of the city’s century-old industrial heritage sites along the river. He said the “genes” would be passed on. By an online new economy technology company.

Future development of the Yangpu Waterfront will also focus on Fuxing Island, a strategic reservation in Shanghai’s 2035 Master Plan, and the northern and southern sections of the waterfront.

This 1.2-square-kilometer island in the Huangpu River is known for its history and charming scenery.

The event was attended by over 400 people, including government officials, business leaders, and representatives of academic and financial institutions.

The main tourist attraction on the island is Fukkojima Park, which opened in 1951. At the north end of the park is the historic Bailu (White House), where former Kuomintang leader Chiang Kai-shek stayed from his April 26th to his May 7th. 1949, before retreating to the island of Taiwan.

To attract global investors, 19 parcels of land along the river with a total area of ​​390,000 square meters, equivalent to about 50 standard football fields, were unveiled at the conference. About 1.39 million square meters of buildings will be built on this land.

Apart from the Changyang Belt, Yangpu also developed the GKIC (Great Knowledge and Innovation Community) park near the Wujiaochang Sub-Center. The park is listed as one of 15 demonstration parks in China’s cultural field and the only park of its kind in Shanghai.

Over 1,200 tech companies have emerged from the innovation park, including over 250 unicorn startups. Thanks to high-tech enterprises, Yangpu has 120 invention patents per 10,000 population, ranking first in downtown Shanghai.

City and district officials jointly launch a light presentation to the Yangpu riverside area.

The meeting included U.S. commercial real estate firm Tishman Speyer, Hong Kong property developer Shui Ong Land, Chinese tech giant Huawei, sports brand Nike, online distribution platform Meituan, and popular streaming platform Bilibili17. The company made a contract with Yangpu.

According to the district government, construction work is in full swing along the waterfront, creating a vibrant “super-enterprise area”.

Yangpu also has more than 10 universities, including Fudan University, Tongji University, and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. The school district has deepened cooperation between the university and the innovation park, the district government said.

The promotion conference marks the beginning of Yangpu’s global investment promotion campaign, which is mainly targeted at the coastal area. More such events will be held abroad in the future, according to the government.

