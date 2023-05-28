Startups should absolutely work with governments to support defense projects





Malle Gavet is CEO of Techstars and has previously held senior executive positions at many of the world’s leading technology companies.

In this era of heightened tensions and increasing global instability, startups are vital to the defense, space and national security ecosystems by bringing the latest innovations to a surprisingly lagging public sector. I believe we can play a role.

Startups and active investors in this space are uniquely positioned to support the Western defense effort and mission to keep society safe. Stop chewing words. Today, we are already locked in a hybrid war with the nuclear superpower Russia, while another tension with China simmers beneath the surface. Tyranny threatens our values ​​and way of life, and few predict that will change anytime soon.

But despite all this, much of the technology and venture capital industry shows little inclination to engage with defense agencies. Before Russia invades Ukraine, over dinner with friends and colleagues, you say you believe startups should work with the Pentagon, NATO, and Western governments in general, prompting anguished disapproval (and Worse) risked. Today you’re mostly garnering an entirely different response: tweets of consent.

Along with innovations on the Ukrainian battlefield, as we have seen with some of the Western firepower deployed in Ukraine, the latest and most powerful technology gives an advantage to those who create and own it. The cruel truth is that the West, resting on our glory, has allowed those who would do us harm to catch up and, in some cases, outstrip our capabilities, and that is the responsibility. Part of it is in the tech industry.

For example, in 2018, thousands of Googlers signed a letter to their boss, Sundar Pichai, declaring that Google should stay out of the war business. Specifically, he was protesting his employer’s involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon initiative that used Google’s AI tools to analyze military drone footage. It is unacceptable to build this technology to support US government military surveillance or fatal consequences, they write.

This uncompromising belligerent stance ultimately led to a decision by Google management not to renew the lucrative Maven contract, shortly after the company formed a joint venture reportedly worth $10 billion. It has also pulled out of a contest for the Pentagon’s cloud-computing contract, known as the Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI). Over 10 years.

Google employees weren’t the only ones who ran into bosses over their partnership with the Trump administration, which was widely denounced by the progressive tech community. Around the same time, Microsoft employees asked CEO Satya Nadella to stop working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Amazon employees protested the company’s surveillance technology developments, and Salesforce employees signed a petition asking leaders to reinvestigate the company. Contract with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

What a difference a few years make! Fast forward to 2022, and we see COVID-19 and its legacy, stress and instability in global supply chains, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the threat of food insecurity in the United States and the West for the first time since World War II, And rising tensions with China have combined to cause many in the tech and venture capital industries to rethink their responsibilities to governments.

Investment in aerospace and defense start-ups is currently booming, in stark contrast to most other industries. Between January and October 2022, venture capital invested him $7 billion in 114 aerospace and defense tech deals, according to PitchBook, making the sector a record high for him in 2021. total of over $7.6 billion. In 2018, VCs invested just $1.4 billion in these industries. (Part of the reason for this may be due to the fact that defense and aerospace are more recession-proof than consumer or enterprise products, he points out to PitchBook.)

We are very proud that Techstars is one of the most active investors in this space. With approximately 100 investments in aerospace, defense and space technology collectively, we are one of only three VCs to have participated in more than 20 space startup deals since 2000, with a 2022 25% of companies selected for NASA Small Business Innovation Research Contracts are Techstars-backed companies. One of our portfolio companies, Slingshot Aerospace, recently closed a $40.8 million Series A-2 funding round. Customers include the US Air Force, US Space Force and NASA.

But there is still plenty of room to make up. A blog post from defense technology company Anduril, cited in The Information, states:

Despite spending more money than ever on defense, our military technology hasn’t changed. Tesla has more AI than any US military vehicle. The Snapchat app’s computer vision is superior to any system owned by the Department of Defense. And until 2019, US nuclear weapons operated using floppy disks.

Due to the recent relative calm, we live in a stable post-conflict world where threats to our way of life and maneuvers by the bad guys may somehow be ignored or avoided. I was mistakenly convinced that In this scenario, a majority of the Valley could convince themselves that they could refuse to manufacture products intended to inflict harm or kill (even if that was not their explicit purpose). have a nature. Such a position now seems naive and idealistic at best. Worst posture.

Back in 2018, the hashtag #TechWontBuildIt was used to protest government contracts with big tech companies. Not only do we have to build, but we have very little time to waste.

