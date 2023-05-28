U.S. Antitrust Enforcement Officers Should Beware of China’s Tech Crackdown





US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Rina Kern has vowed to become tougher on big tech since taking office in 2021, pushing US antitrust enforcement in a more interventionist direction. That same year, China launched a so-called “regulatory barrage” against its own high-tech companies. “Common Prosperity”.

Disturbingly, Mr. Khan seems to have taken inspiration from China’s crackdown, framing China’s co-prosperity initiative simply as vigorous and aggressive antitrust enforcement. She used it to justify her own policy preferences, noting that in 2022 the outcome of China’s antitrust campaign is uncertain, but it will be interesting to see.

White House Unmoved on Labor Requirements Causes Bargaining Stall

But Khan has since conveniently ignored the impact of those policies on China. In 2023, as the Chinese government struggles to restore corporate trust, common prosperity lies in the ashes of a failed idea. And Khan seems to have forgotten or been unaware of the actual results of the Chinese efforts she referred to.

In a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawkbox, Khan argued that a more aggressive antitrust-enforcement stance would help the US stay ahead of China in technological innovation. But this contradicts both the claims of US firms that such policies would disadvantage them relative to Chinese firms, and most traditional understandings of economics.

Nevertheless, Khan, with the backing of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, Massachusetts), has aggressively challenged benign or even beneficial mergers, such as Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision. . For decades, this and similar trades would have been considered harmless and even profitable. But the Kearns FTC takes a more skeptical view, abandoning the economic analysis that has underpinned competitive enforcement in favor of the structural premise that bigger is worse.

China’s co-prosperity initiative worked in much the same way. In early 2021, Xi Jinping announced the launch of “Co-Prosperity,” an effort to govern China’s big companies and reduce income inequality. Chinese regulators have launched aggressive antitrust enforcement actions against big tech companies such as e-commerce giant Alibaba, food delivery service Meituan and ride-hailing app Didi. The fines were high, totaling billions of dollars, and the charges were filed quickly with little notice and without even the usual limited due process of China’s legal system.

The Chinese government has to fight corporate power and achieve its goal of “establishing 10,000 small giants,” an idealistic notion of having a large number of medium-sized companies rather than a few large ones. He argued that it is necessary to actively use the Antimonopoly Act as a temporary measure. Khan believed this vision was better for economic growth and income equality.

However, the actual results were disastrous. Investors pulled money out of China as the Chinese Communist Party suggested, perhaps irreversibly, that political risk would always pose a serious threat. Shares of Chinese giants such as Alibaba have plummeted and have yet to return to their pre-prosperity highs. Youth unemployment, especially among college graduates, soared to more than 19% as Beijing’s top tech firms cut jobs and cut back on operations.

Not long after these disastrous consequences, all references to common prosperity were removed from discourse, even though they were part of everyday life and political narratives. In an effort to reverse this effect, the CCP has made strenuous efforts to reassure the business community that China is friendly to trade. But the international business community remains skeptical, and wealthy Chinese continue to move wealth to neighboring countries such as Thailand and Singapore.

The U.S. should learn from China’s disastrous antitrust experiment rather than try to replicate it. Certainly, technological innovation will be an important part of the economic competition between the US and China. But Mr. Kearns’ efforts to aggressively strengthen antitrust enforcement to counter China ignore the reality of what made America’s competitive advantage in the first place.

Khan’s policies also ignore the consequences of similar antitrust violations by the Chinese government. China may have a unique political and economic system, but the economic lessons learned by the Chinese government regarding the limits of antitrust laws are universal.

Click here to read more about “America Reborn”

Dr. Ryan Yonk is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Economic Research and Ethan Yang is an Adjunct Fellow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/us-antitrust-enforcers-should-heed-chinas-tech-crackdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos