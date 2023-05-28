Where ultimate performance meets unrivaled luxury





A symbol of audacity and power, the new DB12 is Aston Martin’s latest marvel in setting the bar high for ultra-luxury sports cars. His DB12, unveiled on 24 May 2023, ushered in a whole new era of technical prowess and style for Aston Martin, cementing the automaker’s reputation for producing world-class luxury sports cars.

Combining strong performance with exceptional refinement, the DB12 is powered by a 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine that produces a staggering 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Its powertrain is complemented by a newly designed suspension system with state-of-the-art adaptive dampers, an electronic rear differential (E-diff) and bespoke 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires, making the DB12 a force to be reckoned with on the road. will demonstrate.

The exterior design of the new Aston Martin DB12 is a masterpiece of automotive design. From statement lines to bold contours, it exudes strength and precision from every angle, demonstrating Aston Martin’s inherent commitment to beauty and form. The DB12 represents a quantum leap in the brand’s design, building on the tradition of previous DB models and heralding an exciting new chapter. This next-generation sports car retains iconic design elements from Aston Martin’s DB range. A sleek, elongated silhouette that embodies speed and fluidity, a trademark grille that adds a touch of respect and luxury, and elegantly sculpted aerodynamic curves that speak to performance. and passion.

But the DB12 pushes that limit and breaks new ground with its sharp, contemporary design. The muscular rump and broad shoulders suggest a powerful V8 engine inside, while the low, wide stance conveys stability and agility. From its gracefully tapered tail to its dynamic roofline, the DB12 design is a symphony of harmonious proportions. A compelling addition to the DB12’s exterior is adaptive aerodynamics. This ensures vehicle stability even at high speeds and contributes to supercar performance.

A sculpted diffuser and sleek rear spoiler not only enhance the car’s aesthetics, but also increase downforce and stability. The DB12 represents an innovative approach to the classic Aston Martin design language. Its bold and statement exterior design underscores the company’s commitment to leading the luxury sports car market through innovation, striking design and engineering excellence.

Moving on to the interior, the DB12 raises the bar even higher. Aston Martin focuses on driver-centric cockpits, integrating the latest technology with ultra-luxurious design. A sophisticated infotainment system combines high-definition touchscreens, cutting-edge connectivity options, and seamless controls to form the centerpiece of your vehicle.

Luxurious hand-stitched leather seats offer unparalleled comfort and support, highlighting DB12’s ultra-luxury status. From brushed aluminum accents to finely crafted wood veneers, each material is selected for its exquisite quality and tactile appeal. Aston Martin’s legendary attention to detail is evident throughout, ensuring a tranquil and luxurious setting. In conclusion, the DB12 perfectly encapsulates Aston Martin’s ethos of building beautiful and powerful cars. The statement exterior design and ultra-luxury interior combine elegance, performance and technology to ensure a thrilling ride for both driver and passenger.

With a top speed of 322 mph and a 0-90 mph acceleration of 3.5 seconds, the DB12 is nothing short of a technical marvel. Aston Martin has confirmed that deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023. Aston Martin Group Chief Technology Officer Roberto Federi claims the DB12 is a testament to Aston Martin’s position as a frontrunner in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology. Federi added that the DB12 is just the beginning of Aston Martin’s most exciting new era. The announcement comes at a pivotal moment in Aston Martin’s history. As the automaker celebrates his 110th anniversary in 2023, the introduction of the DB12 coincides with his 75th anniversary of his iconic DB model line. The announcement builds on the momentum of Aston Martin’s continued success in the 2023 F1 season and reinforces the company’s commitment to compete at the highest level of global motorsport.

In the highly competitive luxury sports car market, the DB12 stands out clearly. It embodies Aston Martin’s core values ​​of high performance and ultra-luxury, laying the foundation for the next generation of Aston Martin sports cars. With strong performance, luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology, this new Supertourer not only meets the expectations of a sports car, but is ready to redefine it.

