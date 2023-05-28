FinTech NGR and Huawei Cloud Release White Paper on Fintech Cloud Deployment to Power the Future of Financial Innovation





FinTech NGR and Huawei Cloud met at the momentous occasion on May 26th at the Radisson BLU Hotel in Lagos to launch the much-anticipated White Paper on FinTech Cloud Adoption in Nigeria. Attended by key industry leaders and executives, the launch event marked an important milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s fintech industry.

FinTech (financial technology) refers to the innovative application of technology in the financial services sector. This includes a wide range of digital solutions and services aimed at enhancing and transforming traditional financial processes. FinTech companies are providing faster, more convenient and user-centric financial services to individuals and businesses through the use of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and mobile applications.

With the Nigerian fintech sector rapidly maturing into a major player in Africa, the release of the white paper highlights the growing international awareness and consumer acceptance of Nigerian fintech solutions. The partnership between Fintech NGR, Africa’s leading national fintech association, and Huawei Cloud, a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, will bring fintech start-ups and existing It aims to foster stronger synergies among companies and provides a platform for accelerated growth and innovation.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a major impact on the Nigerian economy, presents a unique opportunity for fintechs to contribute to economic recovery and development. To realize this potential, it is critical for entrepreneurs to scale their operations, strengthen their value proposition, and tap into the vast fintech opportunities that Nigeria offers.

The White Paper on FinTech Cloud Adoption in Nigeria examines six broad verticals within the industry: payments, mobile money and digital banking. Lending; Savings, Investments, Crowdfunding. Enterprise services and infrastructure. Cryptocurrency. and insurtech. FinTech focuses on innovation, efficiency, security and reliability, and employs cloud-based infrastructure as a key means to achieve these goals.

Cloud computing will play a key role in the future of Fintech in Nigeria. However, several challenges are hindering the rapid adoption of cloud services in the industry. These challenges include complex and outdated authorization processes, data retention and security issues, fierce competition, security risks from rapid development, external attacks due to big data channels, and difficulties in data isolation.

To address these challenges, the Nigerian Fintech Cloud Adoption Whitepaper highlights the importance of considering four key aspects of cloud adoption within the industry. Regulatory Compliance: This whitepaper provides insight into how Nigerian fintech companies on Huawei Cloud comply with international and local laws. Enforce regulation and ensure regulatory requirements are met. Cloud Security: Huawei Cloud provides a comprehensive security framework and best practices to ensure FinTech companies have the robust security measures they need to migrate to the cloud. Cloud Native Infrastructure: The white paper highlights the importance of cloud native infrastructure and distributed FinTech architectures for successful digital and cloud transformation within the industry. Operating costs: The management framework outlined in the whitepaper provides FinTech decision makers with a thorough analysis of cloud operating costs based on their cloud architecture.

The Nigerian FinTech Cloud Adoption White Paper provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state, requirements and challenges of the Nigerian FinTech industry and provides practical solutions through cloudification. By providing a cloud adoption framework, this whitepaper helps SMEs effectively migrate, consume and manage the cloud, thereby helping accelerate cloud-based transformation in the fintech sector. Its ultimate goal is to provide the fintech industry with cloud-based concepts, methods, systems and best practices.

Fintech NGR and Huawei Cloud will jointly promote FinTech development and support Nigeria’s FinTech ecosystem through white papers. Ranre Oladimeji, Group Head of Zenith Bank, stressed that the Cloud white paper contains significant efforts by both parties, and the announcement, which will contribute to Nigeria’s financial development, is highly commended. declared worthy of

Also Seun Folorunso (Manager of FinTech NGR), Hugo Hu (MD of Huawei Cloud), Paul Adigu (Vice President of Huawei Cloud), Henry of Fairmoney, David Isiawe of EcoBank, Wale Adewunmi of Lead Capital, Okafor of Oyinye UUBO , Herkerbella’s Yemi Keri, Intersweitch’s Akkem Lawal, Palmpay’s Chika Nwogu and Flutterwave’s Sogbetun attended the launch event.

About FinTech NGR

The Nigerian FinTech Association (FintechNGR) is Africa’s leading national FinTech association. As a self-regulatory, non-profit, non-political organization, FintechNGR envisions Nigeria as one of the world’s leading markets for his FinTech innovations and investments. Its mission is to foster an ecosystem that supports all stakeholders to enable the prosperity and growth of Nigeria’s fintech industry. FintechNGR is governed by a Board and Governing Council made up of professionals of impeccable character to ensure that FinTech startups, incumbents, investors, regulators and other stakeholders are well positioned in the financial services sector. We are committed to creating a favorable environment for collaboration and fostering innovation.

About Huawei Cloud

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. In 2017, Huawei officially launched its cloud service brand “Huawei Cloud”, opening up to customers more than 30 years of Huawei’s technical strength and product solutions in the ICT field. Through Infrastructure as a Service, Technology as a Service, and Expertise as a Service, Huawei Cloud provides Everything as a Service, providing reliability to customers, partners, and developers. We provide secure, reliable, and sustainable cloud services that are highly secure. Focusing on innovation and technological progress, Huawei Cloud is at the forefront of helping industries, including the fintech sector, adopt cloud-based solutions to drive digital transformation.

